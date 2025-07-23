Swiss Railways' 'Invisible Disabilities' Lanyards Prove Popular

Deutsch de Bändel für Reisende mit unsichtbaren Behinderungen sind gefragt Original Read more: Bändel für Reisende mit unsichtbaren Behinderungen sind gefrag

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to the Swiss Federal Railways, there is great interest in its lanyards for travellers with invisible disabilities. The lanyards have been available at selected railway stations since mid-June. This content was published on July 23, 2025 - 09:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“We are positively surprised by the response and the demand,” said a spokesperson for the company on Tuesday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The launch was a success and other companies have already expressed interest in the experience.

Since June, people with disabilities have been receiving the“Hidden Disabilities Sunflower” project lanyard free of charge and without the need for proof at 16 railway travel centres in the greater Zurich and Geneva areas. According to its own information, the Swiss Federal Railways is the first Swiss public transport company to support travellers with invisible disabilities in this way.

Sunflowers on a green background

Specifically, it is a green lanyard with yellow sunflowers. It is also known as the Sunflower Lanyard and is intended for people with disabilities such as autism, ADHD or Parkinson's disease. It is intended to signal that the person wearing it may need more patience, consideration or support when checking tickets, for example.

