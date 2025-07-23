India's First 'Self-Healing' POS Devices Are Here, Powered By AI - Razorpay POS Ushers In A New Era Of Smart Payments

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India In its continued effort to enhance seamless in-store payment experiences, Razorpay POS , the offline payments arm of the fintech major, today launched India's first AI-powered Self-Healing innovation for its POS devices. Built to fix itself, this intelligent, always-on technology proactively detects and resolves up to 60% of industry-wide POS issues, ensuring maximum uptime, faster checkouts, and uninterrupted operations.

What is Razorpay POS Self-Healing Technology, and why does it matter? Simply put, Razorpay POS Self-Healing is an AI-driven system integrated across all Razorpay POS devices that constantly monitors device performance to pre-emptively identify and fix issues that typically disrupt in-store payments. These include unstable network connections, memory-hogging apps, and degrading battery performance. Instead of reacting after a problem occurs, as most traditional POS devices do, Razorpay POS Self-Healing solves these issues automatically, without any merchant intervention.



Razorpay's Self-Healing POS ensures uninterrupted operations even during peak business hours



In today's fast-paced retail environment, such disruptions have become all too common. According to Razorpay's merchant insights, 65% of merchants across the industry face transaction failures due to unstable network during peak hours, 60% experience app slowdowns, and battery-related complaints consistently rank among the top 3 pain points.



As digital payments and footfall continue to grow in India's offline retail sector, merchants are under increasing pressure to maintain smooth, uninterrupted operations at the checkout counter. Razorpay POS Self-Healing aims to redefine POS reliability by giving the device the ability to fix itself before merchants even notice an issue.



The system continuously monitors over 10 early warning signals to proactively detect and resolve issues without manual intervention. All these fixes happen silently in the background, with no intervention required from merchants. It is powered by three intelligent AI-driven engines that work behind the scenes to:



Ensure stable connectivity by intelligently switching to the strongest available network with SignalHeal constantly monitoring network health to prevent disruptions during transactions.

Maintain high app performance by clearing background resource drains during peak hours, as SpeedHeal boosts processing speed by up to 65% through real-time memory optimization. Extend device life and uptime by activating power-saving protocols and auto-flagging battery issues as PowerHeal detects irregular battery behavior and initiates timely replacement support.

​

With Razorpay's Self-Healing POS, businesses will experience up to 50% fewer failed transactions, 65% faster app performance, and 99% device uptime, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during peak business hours.



These outcomes are driven by intelligent capabilities like automatic network optimization and real-time protocol switching , which together reduce network-related issues by up to 25% . In addition, smart power management extends battery life by up to 5 extra hours per charge, while faster processing speed enables 30% quicker checkouts , minimizing customer wait times and significantly improving the in-store experience for both businesses and customers.



Commenting on the launch, Kunal Gothivarekar, Head of Razorpay POS said, "The future of retail lies in intelligent systems that don't just support operations, but anticipate and adapt to them. With Razorpay POS Self-Healing, we're moving beyond reactive support to a model where the device takes ownership of its performance. This launch is a reflection of our belief that the next leap in offline commerce will come from invisible, proactive infrastructure that lets businesses focus on what matters-serving customers and growing their business. As the scale and complexity of in-store payments grow, reliability can no longer be a luxury. It must be built into the system. Razorpay POS Self-Healing is our step toward making that vision a reality for every business in India."



By addressing everyday operational disruptions at their root, Razorpay's Self-Healing POS marks a shift toward smarter, self-reliant retail infrastructure. As India's offline payments ecosystem scales rapidly alongside rising consumer spending, reliability at the checkout counter becomes critical. This innovation offers merchants a way to keep pace, reducing friction, enhancing service quality, and helping businesses stay resilient in a high-growth, high-demand environment.



About Razorpay POS

Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of Razorpay, is a comprehensive payment solution that empowers businesses to streamline their offline payment processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and enable businesses to give their customers a superior in-store checkout experience. With state-of-the-art devices like mPOS, Dynamic Soundbox, Android Smart POS, POS Mini, and Pin-on-Mobile, Razorpay POS helps businesses stay ahead of the curve. Through the acquisition of Ezetap (now Razorpay POS) in August 2022, Razorpay forayed into the world of offline payments. With this vertical, Razorpay has evolved into an omnichannel payment and banking platform for businesses that helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business.