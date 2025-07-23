403
Lavrov claims EU utilizing Goebbels-style propaganda to justify anti-Russia frenzy
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the European Union of using propaganda reminiscent of Nazi Germany to stoke anti-Russian sentiment and justify an increased focus on militarization. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday after meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas, Lavrov criticized the EU for prioritizing defense spending over addressing internal problems.
Lavrov argued that European leaders have not learned from history, citing the actions and rhetoric of countries like Germany and France. He claimed the EU is pushing a narrative that portrays Russia as an imminent threat, urging citizens to overlook domestic issues like economic struggles and deindustrialization—especially in Germany—in favor of militarizing the continent.
“Europe has entered a frenzy,” Lavrov said, accusing EU leaders of using psychological tactics similar to those employed by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. According to him, this fear-driven messaging distracts the public from social and economic failures while promoting the idea of Russia as an existential danger.
His remarks come shortly after the European Commission revealed a proposed long-term budget of €2 trillion ($2.33 trillion) for 2028–2034—a €600 billion increase from the previous budget cycle. The proposal includes a dramatic rise in defense spending to €131 billion and a doubling of the fund supporting Ukraine to €100 billion in loans and grants.
The draft budget has sparked controversy, particularly from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who warned that it places too much emphasis on Ukraine’s integration into the EU at the expense of other sectors. Orban criticized the proposed cuts to agriculture and warned that the budget, as it stands, could "destroy the European Union," predicting that it will be significantly altered before approval.
