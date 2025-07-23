Thane Man Kicks, Drags Receptionist By Hair In Clinic After Being Told To Wait (WATCH)

A 26-year-old woman working as a receptionist at a private clinic in Maharashtra's Thane was allegedly assaulted by a man after she denied him entry into a doctor's chamber without an appointment, police said on Tuesday.

"Based on the victim's complaint, we have registered a FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for assault, using obscene language and outraging the modesty of a woman," according to a police officer.

The incident occurred when the doctor told Sonali Pradeep Kalasare, the receptionist, to bar anyone from entering while he was meeting with a representative.

The report claims that Kalasare, who resides in Pisavali village in Kalyan, works as a receptionist at the Shree Balachitikha Clinic in Nanivali, which is run by Dr. Aniket Palande.

A rogue named Gopal Jha attacked a Marathi receptionist girl near Kalyan. The altercation began when the receptionist asked Jha to wait as the doctor was little busy. twitter/tl7TZXESOg

- 👑Che_Krishna🇮🇳💛❤️ (@CheKrishnaCk_) July 22, 2025

She is employed at the clinic from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Monday at 6 p.m., she arrived at the clinic to find that four or five people were waiting and that Dr. Aniket Palande had not yet come. A few medical officials went to meet Dr. Aniket Palande when he arrived at the clinic at about 6:25 p.m.

A couple soon showed up for a check-up at the clinic with their infant. A relative named Jha was among them. The receptionist told Jha that the doctor was busy and requested him to wait outside when he attempted to enter the doctor's chamber without an appointment.

However, Kalasare urged him not to do so after Jha reportedly mistreated her. According to the authorities, the accused walked out, returned, and began assaulting the victim, giving her heavy punches and kicks.

Eventually, the clinic workers and other patients' families came to her aid. CCTV footage of the event was captured. Sonali filed a complaint at the Manpada Police Station and a case was registered against Gokul Jha. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and is currently investigating the matter.