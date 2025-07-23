403
UK imposes sanctions on people smugglers
(MENAFN) The UK government will begin imposing sanctions on individuals involved in facilitating illegal small-boat crossings across the English Channel, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced Tuesday. The new measures, which take effect Wednesday, include asset freezes and entry bans targeting smugglers and their collaborators.
According to British authorities, the Channel route has become a key pathway for irregular migration and is increasingly tied to organized smuggling operations. Lammy described the move as part of the world’s first dedicated sanctions regime targeting human trafficking and unauthorized migration, enabled by a legal framework introduced in January.
The action follows growing public concern over migrant-related crimes, including reports of violent incidents and alleged sexual assaults. Nationwide protests have demanded stricter controls on asylum housing facilities and more information about offenders. Nearly 20,000 migrants arrived in the UK via small boats in the first half of 2025 — up 50% from 2024 and 75% from 2023, according to the Home Office.
Earlier this month, the UK reached a deal with Germany to strengthen cooperation on migration. Germany agreed to criminalize the storage of vessels and equipment used for Channel crossings. The partnership includes intelligence sharing and joint efforts to dismantle smuggling networks. A separate agreement with France allows the UK to return irregular migrants in exchange for accepting an equal number of legally vetted asylum seekers.
In May, Prime Minister Keir Starmer introduced proposed immigration reforms, including tougher English-language requirements, increased visa thresholds, and extending the settlement period to ten years. These measures aim to reduce legal immigration by 100,000 annually but are not yet law.
The broader migration crisis, largely driven by conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, has been intensified by past Western military actions, leading to large-scale displacement.
The UK is also exploring the idea of relocating rejected asylum seekers to "return hubs" in Western Balkan nations. However, no formal agreements have been reached. A similar initiative involving Rwanda was previously abandoned due to legal and political challenges.
