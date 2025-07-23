Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cosmo Delivers Strong Performance In H1 2025, Raises Full-Year EBITDA Guidance And Accelerates Recurring Revenue Growth Across AI And Dermatology


2025-07-23 02:03:56
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EBITDA guidance raised by €4.5M as Cosmo executes on its Vision 2030 strategy; H1 Recurring Revenues from GI GeniusTM up 128%, Winlevi® up 23%; Investors Call today at 2 pm CET.


Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a global leader in AI-powered healthcare and specialty pharma, today reported strong half-year results for 2025, underscoring the Company's strategic execution, commercial momentum, and capital discipline across its key growth platforms.

On the back of robust performance in H1 2025, Cosmo has raised its full-year EBITDA guidance by €4.5 million and reconfirmed its total revenue outlook for 2025, while confirming double-digit growth in recurring revenues – driven by its leading products and technologies in MedTech AI and Dermatology.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance

  • Total Revenues: €102–107 million
    • ~€17 million in project-based revenues
    • €85–90 million in recurring revenues
  • EBITDA: €5.5–7.5 million, raised from previous guidance due to higher-than-expected other income and improved operational efficiencies
  • Cash, Equivalents & Investments: Expected to remain above €110 million

H1 2025 Highlights

Cosmo delivered strong financial and operational performance in the first half of 2025, with strong momentum in GI GeniusTM and Winlevi®, continued cost discipline, and a strong balance sheet.

  • Total Revenues: €51.7 million
    • €41.9 million in recurring revenues
    • €9.8 million in project-based revenues
  • Growth Drivers:
    • GI GeniusTM recurring revenues: +128% YoY
    • Winlevi® recurring revenues: +23% YoY
  • Operating Expenses: €57.8 million
    • Cost of Sales: €25.6 million (+10% YoY)
    • R&D: €18.0 million (–6% YoY)
    • SG&A: €14.3 million (–13% YoY)
  • Cash, Equivalents, and Investments: €133.3 million as of June 30, 2025
  • Treasury Shares: 1.6 million shares held as of June 30, 2025 (~€97.7 million), an increase of 76.2K shares vs. December 31, 2024

H2 2025 Outlook

Cosmo expects continued momentum in the second half of 2025, with:

  • Recurring revenues: €43 – 48 million
    • Continued triple digit growth from GI Genius®, double digit growth from Winlevi® and steady growth from Gastro and CDMO business.
  • Increased R&D spending to advance Phase II programs for Bile Acid Diarrhoea and Distal Ulcerative Colitis.
  • Continued SG&A discipline to drive margin expansion

Strategic Context

Cosmo operates at the intersection of high-growth global markets - AI in endoscopy, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal diseases, and advanced Drug Manufacturing.

Each of these sectors is fuelled by large, persistent clinical unmet needs:

  • In MedTech AI, Cosmo's GI GeniusTM is redefining detection and diagnostic accuracy in real time.
  • In Dermatology, Winlevi® is the first new acne mechanism of action in decades.
  • In Gastroenterology, Cosmo's Phase II pipeline addresses conditions like Bile Acid Diarrhoea and distal ulcerative colitis.
  • In CDMO, Cosmo supports global pharmaceutical partners with advanced formulation, regulatory, and sterile manufacturing expertise.

What makes Cosmo unique is its ability to scale innovation across all four businesses - leveraging common R&D infrastructure, regulatory know-how, Artificial Intelligence, Digital capabilities, and manufacturing excellence. This integrated model is designed to unlock operational leverage, reduce time-to-market, and drive compounding long-term growth.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo, commented:
“These results validate our strategy: we are scaling impact across high-need therapeutic areas with real momentum. What sets Cosmo apart is our ability to operate as one company with four powerful platforms: AI-powered MedTech, next-generation Dermatology, GI innovation, and high-value CDMO. These aren't isolated businesses, they reinforce each other, creating a scalable ecosystem with clinical, operational, and financial synergies. We're not just growing - we're compounding. And this is just the beginning of our 2030 vision.”

Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer of Cosmo, added:
“Our first-half results reflect strong execution, continued growth in recurring revenues, and prudent financial management. We remain disciplined in controlling costs and investing where it matters most. With a solid balance sheet and clear capital priorities, we're well positioned to support Cosmo's long-term growth and deliver on our 2030 ambition.”

Analyst, media and investors call today at 2 pm CET

Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life sciences journalists to a live webcast presentation which will follow today at 2:00 pm CET.

To join via Web browser, click here

To join via phone, please use one of the following dial-in numbers:

  • Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
  • United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
  • United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Key figures

EURâ€ ̄1'000

H1 2025

H1 2024
(restated)

Income statement



Revenue

51,720

136,237

Recurring Revenues

41,925

42,379

Project Based Revenues

9,795

93,858[1]

Cost of sales

(25,571)

(23,150)

Gross profit

26,149

113,087

Other income

4,701

1,122

R&D costs

(17,997)

(19,137)

SG&A costs

(14,264)

(16,323)

Net operating expenses

(27,560)

(34,338)

Operating profit/(loss)

(1,411)

78,749

Net financial income

741

1,794

Profit/(loss) before taxes

(670)

80,543

Profit/(loss) after taxes for the period

(2,030)

71,177




EBITDA

4,852

84,868



Statement of financial position

As of 30 June 2025

As of 31 December 2024

Non-current assets

423,104

444,514

Cash and cash equivalents

50,749

44,296

Other current assets

136,477

157,962

Liabilities

143,354

141,681

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

460,239

498,330

Non-controlling interests

6,737

6,761

Equity ratio (%)

75.4%

77.0%


Shares

H1 2025

H1 2024
(restated)

Weighted average number of shares

15,970,541

16,105,126

Earnings/(loss) per share (in EUR)

(0.126)

4.423

The full Half-Year 2025 Report of Cosmo can be found for download as pdf-document on the Company's website via

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit

Financial calendar

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York City, USA
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom
ODDO BHF Forum, Lyon, France

September 8-10, 2025
November 17-20, 2025
January 8-9, 2026

For further information, please contact:

...

[1] H1 2024 Project Based revenues include €92.5 million milestone from Medtronic

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

MENAFN23072025004218003983ID1109835192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search