Cosmo Delivers Strong Performance In H1 2025, Raises Full-Year EBITDA Guidance And Accelerates Recurring Revenue Growth Across AI And Dermatology

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a global leader in AI-powered healthcare and specialty pharma, today reported strong half-year results for 2025, underscoring the Company's strategic execution, commercial momentum, and capital discipline across its key growth platforms.

On the back of robust performance in H1 2025, Cosmo has raised its full-year EBITDA guidance by €4.5 million and reconfirmed its total revenue outlook for 2025, while confirming double-digit growth in recurring revenues – driven by its leading products and technologies in MedTech AI and Dermatology.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance



Total Revenues: €102–107 million





~€17 million in project-based revenues

€85–90 million in recurring revenues

EBITDA: €5.5–7.5 million, raised from previous guidance due to higher-than-expected other income and improved operational efficiencies Cash, Equivalents & Investments: Expected to remain above €110 million

H1 2025 Highlights

Cosmo delivered strong financial and operational performance in the first half of 2025, with strong momentum in GI GeniusTM and Winlevi®, continued cost discipline, and a strong balance sheet.

Total Revenues: €51.7 million







€41.9 million in recurring revenues

€9.8 million in project-based revenues

Growth Drivers:



GI GeniusTM recurring revenues: +128% YoY

Winlevi® recurring revenues: +23% YoY

Operating Expenses: €57.8 million



Cost of Sales: €25.6 million (+10% YoY)



R&D: €18.0 million (–6% YoY)

SG&A: €14.3 million (–13% YoY)

Cash, Equivalents, and Investments: €133.3 million as of June 30, 2025 Treasury Shares: 1.6 million shares held as of June 30, 2025 (~€97.7 million), an increase of 76.2K shares vs. December 31, 2024

H2 2025 Outlook

Cosmo expects continued momentum in the second half of 2025, with:



Recurring revenues: €43 – 48 million

Continued triple digit growth from GI Genius®, double digit growth from Winlevi® and steady growth from Gastro and CDMO business.

Increased R&D spending to advance Phase II programs for Bile Acid Diarrhoea and Distal Ulcerative Colitis. Continued SG&A discipline to drive margin expansion

Strategic Context

Cosmo operates at the intersection of high-growth global markets - AI in endoscopy, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal diseases, and advanced Drug Manufacturing.

Each of these sectors is fuelled by large, persistent clinical unmet needs:



In MedTech AI, Cosmo's GI GeniusTM is redefining detection and diagnostic accuracy in real time.

In Dermatology, Winlevi® is the first new acne mechanism of action in decades.

In Gastroenterology, Cosmo's Phase II pipeline addresses conditions like Bile Acid Diarrhoea and distal ulcerative colitis. In CDMO, Cosmo supports global pharmaceutical partners with advanced formulation, regulatory, and sterile manufacturing expertise.

What makes Cosmo unique is its ability to scale innovation across all four businesses - leveraging common R&D infrastructure, regulatory know-how, Artificial Intelligence, Digital capabilities, and manufacturing excellence. This integrated model is designed to unlock operational leverage, reduce time-to-market, and drive compounding long-term growth.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo, commented:

“These results validate our strategy: we are scaling impact across high-need therapeutic areas with real momentum. What sets Cosmo apart is our ability to operate as one company with four powerful platforms: AI-powered MedTech, next-generation Dermatology, GI innovation, and high-value CDMO. These aren't isolated businesses, they reinforce each other, creating a scalable ecosystem with clinical, operational, and financial synergies. We're not just growing - we're compounding. And this is just the beginning of our 2030 vision.”

Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer of Cosmo, added:

“Our first-half results reflect strong execution, continued growth in recurring revenues, and prudent financial management. We remain disciplined in controlling costs and investing where it matters most. With a solid balance sheet and clear capital priorities, we're well positioned to support Cosmo's long-term growth and deliver on our 2030 ambition.”

