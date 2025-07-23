Cosmo Delivers Strong Performance In H1 2025, Raises Full-Year EBITDA Guidance And Accelerates Recurring Revenue Growth Across AI And Dermatology
|
EURâ€ ̄1'000
|
H1 2025
|
H1 2024
|
Income statement
|
|
|
Revenue
|
51,720
|
136,237
|
Recurring Revenues
|
41,925
|
42,379
|
Project Based Revenues
|
9,795
|
93,858[1]
|
Cost of sales
|
(25,571)
|
(23,150)
|
Gross profit
|
26,149
|
113,087
|
Other income
|
4,701
|
1,122
|
R&D costs
|
(17,997)
|
(19,137)
|
SG&A costs
|
(14,264)
|
(16,323)
|
Net operating expenses
|
(27,560)
|
(34,338)
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
(1,411)
|
78,749
|
Net financial income
|
741
|
1,794
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
(670)
|
80,543
|
Profit/(loss) after taxes for the period
|
(2,030)
|
71,177
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
4,852
|
84,868
|
|
|
Statement of financial position
|
As of 30 June 2025
|
As of 31 December 2024
|
Non-current assets
|
423,104
|
444,514
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
50,749
|
44,296
|
Other current assets
|
136,477
|
157,962
|
Liabilities
|
143,354
|
141,681
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
460,239
|
498,330
|
Non-controlling interests
|
6,737
|
6,761
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
75.4%
|
77.0%
|
|
Shares
|
H1 2025
|
H1 2024
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
15,970,541
|
16,105,126
|
Earnings/(loss) per share (in EUR)
|
(0.126)
|
4.423
The full Half-Year 2025 Report of Cosmo can be found for download as pdf-document on the Company's website via
About Cosmo
Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit
Financial calendar
|
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York City, USA
|
September 8-10, 2025
For further information, please contact:
...
[1] H1 2024 Project Based revenues include €92.5 million milestone from Medtronic
Attachments
PDF - English
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
