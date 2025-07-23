Elon Musk Unveils Plans For Retro-Inspired Tesla Diner Concept
Tesla has officially opened its first Diner & Drive-In restaurant in Hollywood, blending retro Americana with futuristic tech. The new venue offers not only classic American food and outdoor movie screenings but also charging stations for Tesla electric vehicles - all in a single, immersive experience, Azernews reports.
The Hollywood diner features 80 fourth-generation Tesla Supercharger stations, allowing drivers to recharge while enjoying the atmosphere. Guests can order classic diner fare like burgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes, and watch curated short films on massive 540-inch outdoor screens, all from the comfort of their cars or at one of the dining areas.
Inside, the restaurant offers 250 seats spread across the main floor and an open-air Skypad rooftop terrace, designed with sleek retro-futuristic aesthetics. Guests can also order food straight to their car using the Tesla Diner app, available directly through the vehicle's touchscreen interface.
The location isn't exclusive to Tesla owners - it's open to pedestrians and tourists as well. On opening day, long lines formed outside, underscoring the project's potential as a pop-culture attraction and travel destination.
In addition to food and film, the site includes a Tesla merchandise store and even a showcase of the company's Optimus robot, adding a layer of tech spectacle to the experience.
Elon Musk hinted that, if the concept proves popular, Tesla plans to expand the Diner & Drive-In model globally, particularly at Supercharger hubs along major highways and in major urban centers.
The concept pays homage to 1950s-style American diners and drive-in theaters - but with a twist. Unlike traditional drive-ins, Tesla's version syncs your car audio system with the movie, creating a private cinema experience inside your EV. It's nostalgia, reinvented for the electric age.
