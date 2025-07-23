Award-Winning Trackmasters Creates Hip-Hop Theme Song For New Reality TV Show Starring Designer Perla Lichi

Perla at work in her design studio.

“I can't do boring,” the title of the new show's theme song, describes designer Perla Lichi to a“T.”

- Perla LichiPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury residential interior design specialist Perla Lichi announces that her new TV show“The Décor DivaTM by Perla Lichi” with six episodes ready to go, will debut in late August. Produced by Perla Lichi, the show will be distributed to an audience of half a million viewers by Dining Empire's network and ForUSByUs (FUBU Network). The show goes behind the scenes of a luxury interior designer. Perla enthusiastically and humorously takes viewers through recent projects while demonstrating luxury design tips and tricks of the trade. "I am so exited to have this wonderful theme song," says Perla. "The title 'I Can't Do Boring,' is something I say all the time and it captures my personality 100 percent."Trackmasters is an American hip hop production outfit composed of Poke (Jean-Claude Olivier ) and Tone (Samuel Barnes). Active from the mid-late 1980s to the early 2000s, the group was more often known as a duo, Poke & Tone; it was joined by now-former members Frank "Nitty" Pimentel, Alex Richberg and Curt Gowdy to form Trackmasters. Throughout their career, they have been credited on albums and singles for hip hop and R&B artists including Destiny's Child, Nas, R. Kelly, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Will Smith, Jay-Z, Cam'ron, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, The Notorious B.I.G. and 50 Cent. Known for their commercially successful singles and remixes, the have collectively earned over seven gold and 20 platinum certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America. They were ranked 6th in Vibe magazine's "Greatest Hip-Hop Producers of All Time" in the 'Mass Appeal' category.Perla Lichi has always believed that the more she shares about interior design, the more people will realize that good design enhances and improves personal lifestyles while increasing real estate values. She loves sharing design solutions.“I love a challenge,” says Lichi.“The bigger the challenge the better the design project will be.”The show is an offshoot of her weekly syndicated newspaper column“The Décor Diva”TM that gave pithy answers to readers' interior design questions in The Palm Beach Post, The Naples Daily News, The San Juan Star, and more, in the early '90s. The show, which is in the Lifestyle, Design and Travel genre, will have world-wide filming locations since Perla has designed luxury homes around the world. Interior design tips and ideas will be featured as Perla tours recent projects.The first episode begins in her Pompano Beach design studio, collaborating with her staff on a specific design solution. The tips and information come to life as Perla explains how she solved real problems in real clients' homes. Perla's effervescent presence turns every consultation into a lively adventure, filled with laughter, unexpected twists, and jaw-dropping reveals. Whether she's hunting for the perfect chandelier, pushing clients out of their comfort zones, or sharing heartfelt moments about her four-decades-long career,“Perla Lichi: The DivaTM, is more than a design show-it's an invitation to embrace beauty, creativity, and the power of a well-designed life.The target audience for“Perla Lichi: The Décor Diva” TV show is 65% female, 35% male, ages 25-65+. Marketing opportunities including Product Placement, Premium Product Placement, and Featured Project, range from $9,995 to $24,995.About Perla LichiPerla Lichi has been providing turnkey luxury interior design services for clients around the world for more than 40 years. The experience of designing many residences for clients representing many different cultures, each with unique nuances, Perla is quite versatile in almost every style. This is clearly evident in her website portfolio . Featured are luxury residential design projects including penthouses, mansions, mega-mansions, and palaces, as well as single family homes. With her newest commission, she adds castles (The Castle of Wellington, Florida) to her rich interior design resume. Perla Lichi is truly a master of many styles, from the quiet luxury that some clients want to the strong individual statements expressed in maximalism, using bold patterns and vibrant colors. Having applied many classic silhouettes over the years in her residential work, she can smoothly blend old-world charm into neo-traditional modern styling. She has received more than 600 awards and accolades and published seven hard-cover coffee table books that are collected by her many followers. (954) 726-0899About Dining EmpireDining Empire is a leading foodie and travel network dedicated to celebrating culture, cuisine, and empowerment through engaging TV shows and digital content. Its flagship series, Dining Divas and Destination Divas, spotlight influential women and culinary adventures across the globe. The“Dining Divas” TV show is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran, also known as the“Spicy Diva.” The show has expanded Dining Divas in Texas, California, and New York, with more states being added. In 2023 the Dining Divas franchise launched a new series,“Destination Divas,” to air on the Travel Channel in 2024. Now they are expanding to include Real Estate and Interior Design with this new series featuring Perla Lichi.About ForUsByUs (FUBU Network)For Us By Us Network (FUBU Network) is a streaming-first entertainment platform rooted in hip-hop culture and African American storytelling. Founded by J. Alexander Martin-one of the original founders of the FUBU fashion brand-and producer Roberto“Rush” Evans, it launched in early 2022 to bring diverse, creator-driven content to the forefront. FUBU is building a 311,000 sq ft film studio in Camden, New Jersey-backed by a $450 million fund from Euroldo Finance-to support film production, music, podcasts, and future storytelling ventures. In January 2025, FUBU Studios entered an MOU with VYRE Live to expand live-event streaming and original programming globally. Content would debut via the VYRE app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung, LG, and other platforms.###

