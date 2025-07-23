Indian Techie, Working For Amazon, Brutally Beaten And Stripped In Racist Attack In Dublin Gory Details Emerge

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian man in his 40s was hospitalised following a brutal and racially motivated assault in Tallaght, a suburb of Dublin, late on Saturday evening. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only three weeks prior and is reported to work for Amazon, was viciously attacked by a group of teenage males after being falsely accused of inappropriate conduct near a children's playground.

| Opinion | Silence on racism chokes, not unlike a knee in the neck

The incident occurred at approximately 6 pm on Parkhill Road, where the man was subjected to severe physical violence, including having his trousers forcibly removed. Witnesses found him bleeding heavily from multiple injuries to his face, arms, and legs before rushing him to Tallaght University Hospital for emergency treatment.

Gory Details Emerge of Dublin Racist Attack

The man, who has not been named publicly, was reportedly attacked by a group of 15–16-year-olds who not only punched and kicked him but slammed his head into a lamppost three times, according to eyewitness accounts.

“He was a gentle man and he was stripped, he was attacked,” said local resident Jennifer Murray , who rushed to his aid.“He told us what happened, that they punched him in the head first. He had about an inch and a half gash above his eyebrow, and then about an inch above his other eyebrow.”

| Indian woman in viral post highlights subtle racism faced abroad

“Then they took his head and rammed it into a lamppost three times. Then they all punched him and kicked him, and they stripped his shoes, off his trousers, off his underwear off. They took his phone and they took his money, and then they left him for dead,” she told The Journal.

According to Murray, the man was bleeding heavily and appeared to be in severe shock.“His legs were completely saturated in blood. The blood had actually congealed so much we had to cut his jacket off to check for wounds on his chest,” she added.“This was pure racism, leading to innocent people being attacked.”

| Harbhajan-Archer racism row: 5 times commentators got into trouble Ireland Police Open Probe

The Gardaí, Ireland Police , confirmed they were alerted to the attack and have launched an investigation into the incident. A spokesperson stated, "Gardaí in Tallaght were alerted to an incident at Parkhill Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on the evening of Saturday, July 19, at approximately 6 pm. Gardaí attended the scene and a male, aged in his 40s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries. Investigations are ongoing."

Authorities have emphasised that the allegations of misconduct that sparked the assault are entirely unfounded. These false claims, originally spread by the attackers and subsequently amplified by far-right and anti-immigrant groups online, have been dismissed by police.

Local leaders have voiced their concern over the incident, highlighting the broader issue of rising xenophobia and racist violence in Ireland. Fine Gael councillor Baby Pereppadan , after meeting the victim post-hospitalisation, described the man as deeply traumatised and called for increased Garda patrols in the area. He remarked,“He couldn't speak much because of the shock he was in. He is not taking any visitors at the moment. Small incidents like these are happening frequently in Tallaght.”

The Indian community in Ireland has expressed profound unease in the aftermath of the assault and is urging the Irish government to take urgent steps to engage with immigrant and minority groups to address safety concerns.

Meanwhile, a protest organised by anti-racism and pro-migrant organisations is scheduled for July 26 to denounce such hate crimes and demand justice for the victim. The Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, has also condemned the attack, calling for the swift prosecution of those responsible.

“How can an ALLEGED' assault cause such horrible injury and bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation of RTE [Ireland's national media outlet] Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he posted on X.