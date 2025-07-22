Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold At 5-Week High On US Bond Yields Decline

Gold At 5-Week High On US Bond Yields Decline


2025-07-22 11:19:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold prices jumped Tuesday to their highest level in five weeks due to trade uncertainty and a decline in US Treasury yields, while investors await US President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline for imposing tariffs.

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $3,415.61 per ounce, reaching its highest level since June 16.

US gold futures also rose 0.6 percent to $3,428.10.

US 10-year Treasury yields hit their lowest level in more than two weeks, making gold more attractive.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.1 percent to $38.89 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,440.75, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to $1,262.75.

MENAFN22072025000063011010ID1109834940

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search