COVID Vaccines Not Linked To Sudden Deaths In Young Adults: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant development likely to allay public concerns, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday told Parliament that COVID-19 vaccination has no association with unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India.

The clarification came in response to a question raised by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi and is based on a nationwide study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE).

The study-titled“Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India: A multicentric matched case-control study”-was carried out between May and August 2023 across 47 tertiary care hospitals in 19 states and Union Territories.

Focusing on the age group of 18 to 45 years, the research examined deaths that occurred suddenly-either within 24 hours of hospitalisation or in individuals who appeared healthy 24 hours before dying. Importantly, the study excluded individuals with any known co-morbidities, placing special emphasis on those who were previously considered healthy.

Investigators gathered detailed data, including each individual's COVID-19 vaccination history, prior COVID-19 infections, post-COVID complications, family history of sudden death, and a wide range of lifestyle factors-such as smoking, alcohol consumption, binge drinking, use of recreational drugs, and vigorous physical activity.

Key Finding: COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults.

However, the study did identify a higher risk in cases involving previous COVID-19 hospitalisations, a family history of sudden death, and specific risky lifestyle behaviours.

To combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that can increase cardiovascular risk, the government said it is continuing its efforts under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). The initiative, led by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, has led to the establishment of NCD clinics and cardiac care units across the country.

Further, the government is actively involved in screening individuals over the age of 30 to identify and manage common conditions like diabetes and hypertension-both of which are known precursors to heart disease.

To promote preventive care and healthier living, community-based initiatives such as the Ayushman Arogya Mandir programme, public awareness campaigns, and digital media outreach are being deployed. These are complemented by wellness drives like the Fit India Movement, spearheaded by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Yoga programmes under the Ministry of AYUSH.

The government's response reiterates its focus on evidence-based public health policy and aims to debunk circulating misinformation about vaccine safety.