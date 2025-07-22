Instructure Unveils Bold Vision For The Future Of Education Technology, Preparing Educators And Learners For A Rapidly Changing World

Reimagined brand reinforces Instructure's future-ready ecosystem, designed to support readiness at every point of the learner's journey

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the world's leading edtech ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LM ), today unveiled its bold, future-oriented vision and brand strategy, reflecting the company's ongoing evolution and expanding role within the global educational technology landscape. Instructure's newly articulated vision drives a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, enabling learners and educators to thrive in an increasingly complex and evolving world.

Charting the next era of education and technology

As technology advances and the definition of career readiness evolves, education is undergoing a profound transformation. People are rethinking how, when and why they learn, as indicated by shifting attitudes toward traditional degrees, evolving workforce expectations and the rapid adoption of transformative technologies, such as AI. Lifelong learning is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a necessity. From students navigating dual enrollment courses, professionals anticipating careers that have yet to be invented and career changers charting new paths, today's learners span an evolving spectrum. Acknowledging this significant transformation, Instructure is committed to equipping learners and educators with the tools needed to adapt and thrive in an uncertain world.

Delivering on a future-ready promise

"The pace of change is accelerating and education entities that adapt and evolve quickly will win," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We've been preparing for this moment all along. Through Canvas, Mastery and Parchment, we're delivering a future-ready ecosystem of learning, assessment and credentialing that works together to support learning and achievement from early childhood to career and beyond. Supported by our strong user community and extensive partner network, we're ready to prepare educators and learners for the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Ecosystem powering the future

Instructure's ecosystem brings together customizable learning environments, solutions that span early education to career development and features that adapt to individual learner needs. It connects educators for collaboration, streamlines teaching through efficiency-focused tools and integrates designs that help learners navigate a changing world. The ecosystem is also built for interoperability, supports responsible AI literacy and upholds strict security and privacy measures to meet evolving educational demands with confidence. Purpose-built to address today's most pressing educational challenges, Instructure's ecosystem not only responds to change but anticipates and enables it.

"When society views technology as something that can replace and displace human effort, we are inherently limiting the potential of both the technology and ourselves," said Armin Molavi, chief marketing officer at Instructure. "We have built an open ecosystem that embraces innovation to unleash the full potential of technology and its outcomes. That's what we are striving for. Instructure is committed to building educational tools that enhance, accelerate and elevate human potential."

Setting potential in motion

Instructure has introduced more than a new visual identity; the company has reimagined how it engages with the world. While staying true to its roots of simplicity, openness and dedication to learner and customer success, Instructure's refreshed brand underscores a commitment to a forward-looking product vision and transformative partnerships. The updated identity signals a modern, dynamic and future-ready approach designed to advance learning. Instructure is setting potential in motion.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. The Instructure ecosystem supports educators, institutions and learners across K-12, higher education and the workforce - enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure .

