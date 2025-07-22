In Sevastopol, Command Of 12Th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment Is Trying To Protect Equipment From Attacks By AFU - Partisans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the partisan movement“ATESH,” according to Ukrinform.

“Our agent, who is part of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment, reports a sharp change in the structure of personnel and equipment deployment. The regiment's command has decided to quarter the bulk of the military personnel outside the unit's territory. The reason is fear of being hit by strikes from the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the report says.

It is noted that as part of these measures, all military equipment , including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, has been moved to shelters and safe areas. Only those military personnel who are on combat duty remain on the unit's territory.

The partisans emphasized that such behavior by the command indicates the growing vulnerability of the military facility in the occupied territory and the panic decisions that are being made in the face of a real threat.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are massively moving equipment in Crimea. This process is often chaotic and uncoordinated.

Photo: ATESH