In Sevastopol, Command Of 12Th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment Is Trying To Protect Equipment From Attacks By AFU - Partisans
“Our agent, who is part of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment, reports a sharp change in the structure of personnel and equipment deployment. The regiment's command has decided to quarter the bulk of the military personnel outside the unit's territory. The reason is fear of being hit by strikes from the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the report says.
It is noted that as part of these measures, all military equipment , including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, has been moved to shelters and safe areas. Only those military personnel who are on combat duty remain on the unit's territory.Read also: ATESH agents conduct reconnaissance of aviation plant in St. Petersbur
The partisans emphasized that such behavior by the command indicates the growing vulnerability of the military facility in the occupied territory and the panic decisions that are being made in the face of a real threat.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are massively moving equipment in Crimea. This process is often chaotic and uncoordinated.
Photo: ATESH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment