Best Prices On Cheap 2025 Benson Boone Concert Tickets: Use Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Score the best prices on 2025 Benson Boone concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets! All seating levels available-use promo code CITY10 for extra savings. Don't miss your chance to see Benson Boone live on tour and save big"Get the best prices on 2025 Benson Boone concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets. All seating levels are on sale now, making it easy to find the perfect spot to enjoy his live performance. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock extra savings on already discounted tickets. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his music, don't miss the chance to see Benson Boone live on stage in 2025. Shop today and save big on this unforgettable concert experience!

Get ready to experience the rising pop sensation Benson Boone live in 2025! With his American Heart World Tour set to captivate audiences across North America and beyond, now is the perfect time to secure cheap 2025 Benson Boone tickets at the best prices using promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets. This article will guide you on how to snag affordable tickets, highlight Benson Boone's 2025 tour dates, and showcase his top singles you can expect to hear live.

Buy Benson Boone 2025 Tickets Now

Why Buy Benson Boone 2025 Tickets at CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic, budget-friendly tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for Benson Boone fans:

Best Prices : Tickets start as low as $24 for select shows, often cheaper than primary sellers like Ticketmaster.

Promo Code CITY10 : Apply CITY10 at checkout for an additional 10% off all seating levels, from floor to balcony.

Wide Selection : Choose from a variety of seating options to fit any budget.

Secure Checkout : Enjoy a safe, user-friendly purchasing process with instant e-ticket delivery.

With promo code CITY10, you can unlock exclusive savings and enjoy Benson Boone's electrifying performances without breaking the bank.

How to Get Cheap 2025 Benson Boone Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Securing discount Benson Boone tickets is quick and easy with these steps:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Navigate to the Benson Boone 2025 tour page.

Select Your Concert Date : Browse available tour dates and venues to find your preferred show.

Choose Your Seats : Pick from floor, orchestra, or upper-level seats based on your budget.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to instantly reduce your ticket price by 10%.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment and receive your e-tickets via email or instant download.

Act fast, as Benson Boone's shows are in high demand, with many dates already sold out on primary platforms like Ticketmaster.

Benson Boone 2025 Tour Dates

Benson Boone's American Heart World Tour kicks off on August 22, 2025, in Saint Paul, MN, and runs through October 11, 2025, in Salt Lake City, UT, with additional international dates. Below is a confirmed tour schedule as of July 2025, with potential for additional dates:

Aug 22, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug 25, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug 26, 2025 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug 27, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 29, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sep 2, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 3, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 5, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 6, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sep 7, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sep 30, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto Arena

Oct 4, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct 11, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Get Cheap Benson Boone Tickets

Top Benson Boone Singles to Expect Live

Benson Boone's setlists are packed with fan-favorite hits and new tracks from his upcoming album American Heart (releasing June 20, 2025). Based on recent performances, here are the top singles you can expect to hear on the 2025 tour:

“Beautiful Things”: A global smash, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 for 7 weeks.

“Mystical Magical”: A lead single from American Heart, showcasing Boone's emotive vocals.

“Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else”: A heartfelt track from the upcoming album, already a fan favorite.

“GHOST TOWN”: His debut single, a top 15 hit on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart.

“In the Stars”: A breakout hit from his debut EP Walk Me Home..., known for its emotional depth.

“Mr Electric Blue”: A fan-favorite dedicated to his dad, often featuring an extended bridge and audience interaction.

“Coffee Cake” and“Drunk In My Mind”: Popular tracks from recent South American shows, likely to appear in 2025.

Boone's concerts typically run for about 90 minutes, blending these hits with new releases for an unforgettable experience.

Why You Should See Benson Boone Live in 2025

Benson Boone, a Grammy-nominated Best New Artist, has skyrocketed to fame with his powerful vocals, multi-instrumental talents, and dynamic stage presence, including his signature backflips. His 2025 American Heart World Tour supports his sophomore album American Heart, following the massive success of Fireworks & Rollerblades and viral hit“Beautiful Things.” With sold-out shows and high demand, fans praise his“unforgettable” performances and emotional connection with audiences.

Shop Discount Benson Boone Tickets

Tips for Scoring the Best Benson Boone Ticket Deals

To get the cheapest 2025 Benson Boone tickets, follow these pro tips:

Buy Early : Secure tickets early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in low prices before they rise due to demand.

Use Promo Code CITY10 : Always apply CITY10 at checkout for an extra 10% off.

Opt for Midweek Shows : Concerts like the August 25 Columbus show may have lower prices due to reduced demand.

Check Last-Minute Deals : Monitor CapitalCityTickets for price drops as resellers clear inventory closer to show dates.

Follow on Social Media : Stay updated on tour news and exclusive offers via Benson Boone's official X account (@bensonboone) or CapitalCityTickets's social channels.

Conclusion: Grab Your 2025 Benson Boone Tickets Today!

Don't miss your chance to see Benson Boone light up the stage on his 2025 American Heart World Tour. With CapitalCityTickets, you can score the best prices on cheap Benson Boone tickets using promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off. From major arenas like Madison Square Garden to international stops in London and Belfast, this tour promises an electrifying mix of hits and new tracks.

Secure Your Benson Boone Seats Today

Visit CapitalCityTickets now, apply CITY10, and secure your seats for an unforgettable concert experience!