North Texas Startup Takes On Billion-Dollar Turf Industry With Battery-Powered Broom And Biotech Cleaner

Turf Product Solutions is showing up with innovations designed to make synthetic grass safer, longer-lasting, and way more livable for pets and their people.

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Turf Product Solutions , a company based in North Texas focused on artificial turf maintenance technologies, will be exhibiting at SuperZoo 2025, held August 13–15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event marks the 75th anniversary of SuperZoo, one of the pet industry's largest trade shows.

As the artificial turf industry continues to grow, Turf Product Solutions is introducing two new products designed for pet owners, turf professionals, and facilities seeking to maintain and protect turf surfaces.

The Turf Power Sweep is a battery-powered turf broom engineered to collect pet hair and debris from synthetic grass without the need for gas-powered equipment. It is intended for regular maintenance in residential or commercial turf installations.

Also debuting is Turf Animal , a cleaner and deodorizer formulated with live enzymes to support odor control and turf hygiene. Developed with ingredients that meet Whole Foods' Eco-Scale standards, Turf Animal is designed for use around pets and children. The formula also addresses static buildup common on artificial turf surfaces.

“Turf requires maintenance just like any other surface exposed to pets and the elements,” said Nick Ogilvie, founder of Turf Product Solutions.“We've developed tools to help turf installations perform better and last longer, particularly in high-use environments.”

Turf Product Solutions will be available for product demonstrations and discussions during SuperZoo at Booth 2203.

