Major Depressive Disorder Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, Abbvie, Gedeon Richter, Intra
"Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,“Major Depressive Disorder – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Major Depressive Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
According to DelveInsight, over 75 key companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 75 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.
Major Depressive Disorder Overview:
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), commonly referred to as clinical depression, is a significant mental health condition that impacts multiple areas of life, including mood, behavior, appetite, and sleep patterns. While the precise cause remains unknown, various factors can increase the likelihood of developing the disorder. A diagnosis requires symptoms to last for a minimum of two weeks, with at least one being either a persistently low mood or a loss of interest or enjoyment in daily activities. Standard treatment approaches often involve a combination of medication, psychotherapy, and lifestyle modifications to help manage symptoms.
Request for a detailed insights report on Major Depressive Disorder pipeline insights
"Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Major Depressive Disorder treatment.
In December 2023, Cybin IRL Limited announced a Phase 1 and 2 clinical trial study for CYB003. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of increasing oral doses of CYB003 in both healthy participants and those with major depressive disorder (MDD).
In November 2023, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. launched a Phase 3 clinical trial for NMRA 335140. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study is designed to evaluate the effects of NMRA 335140 (formerly BTRX 335140) on depressive symptoms in individuals with MDD. The study includes a Screening Period of up to 28 days, followed by a 6-week Treatment Period where participants receive either NMRA 335140 or a placebo. Participants who complete the study, provide informed consent, and meet eligibility criteria may have the opportunity to enroll in an extension study (NMRA 335140 501).
In October 2023, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. also announced another Phase 3 clinical trial for NMRA 335140, structured similarly as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study. It aims to assess the impact of NMRA 335140 on depressive symptoms in individuals with MDD. The study design includes a Screening Period of up to 28 days and a 6-week Treatment Period, after which eligible participants may continue in an extension study (NMRA 335140 501).
Additionally, in October 2023, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for Lumateperone. This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study focuses on patients diagnosed with MDD, according to DSM-5 criteria, who have shown an inadequate response to ongoing antidepressant therapy (ADT).
Key Major Depressive Disorder companies such as GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, AbbVie, Gedeon Richter, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Relmada Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, Takeda, Neurocrine Biosciences, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new drugs for Major Depressive Disorder to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising Major Depressive Disorder pipeline therapies in various stages of development include SAGE-217, REL-1017, Seltorexant, SP-624, SPL026, PDC-1421, and others.
Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Major Depressive Disorder Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Major Depressive Disorder treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Major Depressive Disorder market.
Download our free sample page report on Major Depressive Disorder pipeline insights
Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs
SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics
REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc
Seltorexant: Minerva Sciences
SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
SPL026: Small Pharma
PDC-1421: BioLite Inc
Major Depressive Disorder Companies
More than 75 major companies are actively developing treatments for Major Depressive Disorder. Among these, SAGE Therapeutics has a drug candidate in the most advanced stage of development-Preregistration.
DelveInsight's report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Major Depressive Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Major Depressive Disorder Therapies and Key Companies: Major Depressive Disorder Clinical Trials and advancements
Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Product Type
. Major Depressive Disorder By Stage
. Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration
. Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type
Download Major Depressive Disorder Sample report to know in detail about the Major Depressive Disorder treatment market @ Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Major Depressive Disorder Current Treatment Patterns
4. Major Depressive Disorder - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Major Depressive Disorder Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Major Depressive Disorder Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Major Depressive Disorder Discontinued Products
13. Major Depressive Disorder Product Profiles
14. Major Depressive Disorder Key Companies
15. Major Depressive Disorder Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Major Depressive Disorder Unmet Needs
18. Major Depressive Disorder Future Perspectives
19. Major Depressive Disorder Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Reports Offerings
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment