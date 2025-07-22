Major Depressive Disorder Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, Abbvie, Gedeon Richter, Intra

MENAFN - GetNews)



Major Depressive Disorder Overview:

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), commonly referred to as clinical depression, is a significant mental health condition that impacts multiple areas of life, including mood, behavior, appetite, and sleep patterns. While the precise cause remains unknown, various factors can increase the likelihood of developing the disorder. A diagnosis requires symptoms to last for a minimum of two weeks, with at least one being either a persistently low mood or a loss of interest or enjoyment in daily activities. Standard treatment approaches often involve a combination of medication, psychotherapy, and lifestyle modifications to help manage symptoms.

In December 2023, Cybin IRL Limited announced a Phase 1 and 2 clinical trial study for CYB003. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of increasing oral doses of CYB003 in both healthy participants and those with major depressive disorder (MDD).

In November 2023, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. launched a Phase 3 clinical trial for NMRA 335140. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study is designed to evaluate the effects of NMRA 335140 (formerly BTRX 335140) on depressive symptoms in individuals with MDD. The study includes a Screening Period of up to 28 days, followed by a 6-week Treatment Period where participants receive either NMRA 335140 or a placebo. Participants who complete the study, provide informed consent, and meet eligibility criteria may have the opportunity to enroll in an extension study (NMRA 335140 501).

In October 2023, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. also announced another Phase 3 clinical trial for NMRA 335140, structured similarly as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study. It aims to assess the impact of NMRA 335140 on depressive symptoms in individuals with MDD. The study design includes a Screening Period of up to 28 days and a 6-week Treatment Period, after which eligible participants may continue in an extension study (NMRA 335140 501).

Additionally, in October 2023, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for Lumateperone. This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study focuses on patients diagnosed with MDD, according to DSM-5 criteria, who have shown an inadequate response to ongoing antidepressant therapy (ADT).

Key Major Depressive Disorder companies such as GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, AbbVie, Gedeon Richter, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Relmada Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, Takeda, Neurocrine Biosciences, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new drugs for Major Depressive Disorder to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Major Depressive Disorder pipeline therapies in various stages of development include SAGE-217, REL-1017, Seltorexant, SP-624, SPL026, PDC-1421, and others.

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis

Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs



SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc

Seltorexant: Minerva Sciences

SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SPL026: Small Pharma PDC-1421: BioLite Inc

Major Depressive Disorder Companies

More than 75 major companies are actively developing treatments for Major Depressive Disorder. Among these, SAGE Therapeutics has a drug candidate in the most advanced stage of development-Preregistration.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Major Depressive Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

. Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Product Type

. Major Depressive Disorder By Stage

. Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration

. Major Depressive Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Major Depressive Disorder Current Treatment Patterns

4. Major Depressive Disorder - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Major Depressive Disorder Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Major Depressive Disorder Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Major Depressive Disorder Discontinued Products

13. Major Depressive Disorder Product Profiles

14. Major Depressive Disorder Key Companies

15. Major Depressive Disorder Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Major Depressive Disorder Unmet Needs

18. Major Depressive Disorder Future Perspectives

19. Major Depressive Disorder Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

