Manchester, UK - Growing reliance on Chinese-manufactured solar technology is raising alarm among energy experts and industry leaders across the West. At a recent tech and energy summit in Austin, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reportedly described China's lead in solar energy as a“wake-up call” for the United States to accelerate domestic innovation and reduce foreign dependence.

Industry observers note that China currently dominates not only solar panel manufacturing but also deployment, innovation, and control over critical supply chains. The U.S., despite support from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), still imports a significant share of its solar components from Asia posing both strategic and economic risks.

UK and EU Face Parallel Challenges

The UK and the EU are in a similar position. Recent solar adoption has grown rapidly in response to energy price volatility and climate commitments, but the hardware still overwhelmingly comes from China.

“While Europe emphasizes energy independence in policy discussions, current supply chain data tells a different story,” said Kian Milroy, Co-Founder of UK-based solar advisory platform co.“In the UK, for example, residential solar installations have nearly doubled in the past two years, but over 90% of the equipment is imported from China. Demand is strong, but control remains limited.”

According to internal data from SolarAdvice, much of the UK's solar adoption is driven by homeowners frustrated with high utility bills and grid unreliability. But as in the U.S., questions remain about how localized the clean energy sector can become.

A Cross-Atlantic Wake-Up Call

The shared issue is clear: both the U.S. and UK are advancing climate targets using technology they don't manufacture. Experts stress the need for local investment, simplified regulations, and supply chain security.

“As the solar sector goes global, it's not just a race for clean power – it's a race for sovereignty,” Milroy adds.“Countries that invest in their own full-stack capabilities from silicon to storage will be the ones that lead.”

SolarAdvice is a UK-based clean energy platform that helps homeowners and businesses make informed solar decisions. From cost calculators to installer reviews and energy policy insights, SolarAdvice simplifies the solar journey for everyday consumers.