Network-Switch Launches New Platform To Simplify Global IT Hardware Procurement
Hong Kong - July 22, 2025 - Lanao Communication Technology Limited, a Hong Kong-based ICT supplier with over two decades of industry experience, has officially launched its new online platform, Network-Switc . The platform is designed to streamline enterprise IT hardware procurement and support digital infrastructure growth across more than 200 countries and regions.
With the launch of Network-Switch, Lanao aims to provide businesses and system integrators with direct access to more than 100,000 SKUs from leading global brands including Huawei, Cisco, Ruijie, TP-Link, and D-Link. The platform supports global logistics, express delivery options-including to regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan-and real-time order tracking, offering an integrated experience tailored for modern IT operations.
Connecting the Global Enterprise Ecosystem
Established in 2017, Lanao began as a domestic manufacturer before expanding into the global market with the launch of its Hong Kong office. Over the years, it has developed into a key player in the international ICT sector by securing significant partnerships, including:
Becoming an official Cisco distributor in 2021
Establishing a certified technical team led by Cisco-certified engineers in 2022
Receiving exclusive global distribution rights for Ruijie in 2024
Gaining technical support partnerships with both Huawei and Ruijie
Launching its full-featured e-commerce platform in 2025
“Our goal is to simplify and support global IT connectivity through a reliable, transparent, and scalable procurement process,” said a company spokesperson.“This platform is the result of several years of technical and operational groundwork.”
Key Platform Features
Network-Switch is built to serve a wide range of IT professionals-from procurement managers to systems engineers-through a combination of features:
Access to 100,000+ enterprise-grade hardware items
Support for real-time order tracking and quote requests
Global warehousing and fast shipping logistics
Secure channels for technical documentation, product datasheets, and certifications
Subscription to industry resources, including access to over 50 white papers
The website also provides a centralized space where users can request custom solutions, consult technical specialists, and stay informed through regular updates and blog posts.
Serving a Global Network
Lanao's infrastructure supports:
18,000+ enterprise customers
600,000+ end users
500+ global vendor partners
3 international warehouses
100+ enterprise sales professionals
Presence in over 200 countries and regions
With over 23 years of experience in the ICT distribution space, Lanao has focused on establishing long-term relationships with clients and brands alike. Its continued growth is supported by an agile supply chain and strategic local partnerships in key global markets.
About Lanao Communication Technology Limited
Lanao Communication Technology Limited is a global ICT distributor headquartered in Hong Kong. Through its digital procurement platform, Network-Switch, the company offers enterprise-grade IT hardware and connectivity solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of global businesses. The company's operations and decision-making are independent and vendor-neutral, ensuring impartiality and reliability in sourcing and service.
