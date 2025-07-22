NORTH AMERICA's LARGEST AC HOTEL DEBUTS IN ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA's NATIONAL LANDING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AC Hotel Arlington National Landing features 355 rooms, a swanky restaurant and lounge, and connectivity to America's Capitol City

Arlington, VA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Hotel Arlington National Landing is officially open, unveiling a multi-million dollar transformation. The reimagined property joins Marriott International's AC Hotels brand portfolio with distinction, as it's the largest AC Hotel in North America with 355 European-inspired guest rooms. Highlights also include the debut of the sophisticated AC Kitchen & Lounge, a brand-new lobby and AC Library, 8,800 square feet of completely refreshed meetings and events space, a reimagined exterior façade, and a 4,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center.

"This opening marks an exciting new chapter not only for our team, but for the evolving identity of National Landing," said Ben Joseph, General Manager at AC National Landing. "Our prime location to major transportation systems matched with our bold, new identity and state-of-the-art facilities is a welcome addition to the community for special events, meetings, celebratory occasions, and a thoughtfully designed home away from home.”

Formerly the Crystal City Marriott, the AC Hotel Arlington National Landing is located in the heart of Arlington's National Landing district, and offers unmatched connectivity for today's traveler. Just steps from the Crystal City Metro and minutes from Reagan National Airport, with complimentary shuttle service available to guests, the hotel provides seamless access to Arlington and Washington, D.C. Surrounded by walkable retail, entertainment and wellness options - including the Mount Vernon Trail for walking, jogging and biking, and Long Bridge Aquatics Center - the property is also nearby Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus and I-395.

Design That Moves With the Neighborhood

One of the most prominent aspects of the hotel is its rounded facade that uniquely envelopes Crystal City's prime corner of South Bell Street and 20th Street South, where its ambient glow mirrors the community's revitalized spirit.

An inviting arrival experience begins from the outside with a new dynamic lighting feature that gradually brightens as vehicles enter the porte-cochere, and continues with clear, modern signage and updated drive aisle displays for seamless wayfinding. Inside, the reimagined lobby and AC Library is thoughtfully composed of intimate nooks, using subtle architectural cues to create the illusion of rooms within rooms for a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere.

Sleek, sculptural, and effortlessly refined, the indoor/outdoor AC Kitchen & Lounge at AC Hotel Arlington National Landing serves as a visual anchor for the cosmopolitan neighborhood. Centered around a geometric backlit bar framed in black glass shelving, the space marries sophisticated minimalism with warmth, exuding an aesthetic of soft neutrals, millwork, and burnished-metal details. Accordion-style windowed doors blur the line between inside and out, opening onto an expansive patio framed by lush greenery and sculptural planters. Thoughtfully arranged seating invites guests to linger, whether for quiet moments or unique corporate receptions in the open air.

Guestrooms at AC Hotel Arlington National Landing offer a purposeful balance of contemporary elegance and effortless comfort for business and leisure travelers alike, signature to the brand's European-inspired design. A harmonious palette of textured grays and midnight blues complements clean architectural lines and uncluttered surfaces to create a serene atmosphere designed for function and flow. Handmade artistic pieces cultivate a connection to local creatives, while expansive windows with wide seating nooks frame sweeping views of Arlington and its evolving cosmopolitan skyline.

The new 4,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center is filled with natural light, courtesy of expansive skylights that create an airy, invigorating atmosphere. Outfitted with the latest high-performance equipment, the space also features two private studio rooms ideal for group fitness training.

The AC Kitchen & Lounge: European Flavor, Neighborhood Flair

The AC Kitchen & Lounge offers a dining experience rooted in connection and unscripted moments. Guided by the culinary vision of Executive Chef Anoop Nathoo, the menu draws on the tapas tradition of Spain, with shareable plates that celebrate fresh, regional ingredients and seasonal inspirations. Breakfast and dinner are served daily, with offerings that range from artfully prepared classics to inventive small plates that reflect the chef's global background. Behind the bar, knowledgeable mixologists bring an approachable expertise to every pour – crafting cocktails with house-made infusions, hand-selected bitters, and local garnishes that invite discovery. AC Kitchen is open for a European-style buffet or full-service breakfast experience from 6 to 11 a.m.; AC Lounge happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; and dinner is available seven days a week from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Meetings & Events: Collaborate in Style

With more than 8,800 square feet of newly renovated, flexible meeting and event space, AC Hotel Arlington National Landing is thoughtfully designed to accommodate gatherings of every scale - from high-level board meetings and corporate conferences to elegant receptions and intimate celebrations. All 11 venues are conveniently located on the same floor, offering minimalist interiors that serve as a sophisticated canvas for planners to customize or use as-is.

Each space is equipped with advanced audiovisual technology, including high-definition LCD projectors, high-speed internet bandwidth, and seamless wired and wireless connectivity ideal for hybrid meetings, live-streaming, and interactive virtual formats. A dedicated team of on-site event and A/V professionals is always on hand to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

Exclusive Grand Opening Package

To celebrate the official opening of AC Hotel Arlington National Landing, travelers are invited to book its limited-time package that includes exclusive perks designed to savor every detail of the hotel. The Grand Opening Package includes a complimentary upgrade upon arrival*, a $50 credit to indulge in craft cocktails and Spanish-inspired bites at the AC Lounge, complimentary parking throughout their stay, and a complimentary late check-out at 2 p.m. to ensure a relaxed departure, ideal for savoring every last moment in Arlington's most connected neighborhood. Additionally, a hand-crafted welcome treat prepared by Executive Chef Nathoo awaits in your room. The Napolitaine Cookie is two buttery shortbreads filled with jam and topped with colored icing, specially enhanced with Spain's Membrillo for a unique fruity flavor. Chef Nathoo was born and raised in Glen Park in Vacoas, Mauritius, where his fondest memory is of napolitaine cookies - for Chef, this cookie is more than a treat, it's a taste of nostalgia and a taste of home. The Grand Opening Package starts at $189/night and is available to book here . *Room upgrades are pending availability.

About AC Hotels by Marriott Arlington National Landing

The AC Hotel Arlington National Landing is a premier destination in Arlington, VA, offering unparalleled service, modern amenities, and a prime location. The distinguished hotel offers 355 guest rooms and suites, the signature AC Kitchen & Lounge, 8,828 square feet of flexible event space, and amenities including a 24-hour 4,000 square-foot-fitness center and a complimentary shuttle to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Conveniently located near I-395 and the Crystal City Metro, the property unlocks access to the best of nearby Washington D.C., National Landing's retail and dining, and is mere minutes to Amazon's HQ2, Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus, and Old Town Alexandria. For more information, visit marriott.com/WASNL and follow along on Facebook and Instagram . The hotel is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels' highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at



