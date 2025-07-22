Ray Tubes Launches RESERVE 6SN7 And SELECT 6SN7 Vacuum Tubes

The RESERVE 6SN7 joins the Ray Tubes RESERVE Collection lineup.

Vacuum tube company expands line-up with new-production 6SN7 tubes in both its SELECT and RESERVE Collections

- Nelson Wu, CEOOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ray Tubes is pleased to announce that RESERVE 6SN7 and SELECT 6SN7 vacuum tubes are now available from its global network of retail partners. RESERVE 6SN7 vacuum tubes are also available as an upgrade option when purchasing compatible Spatial Audio Lab and Linear Tube Audio amplifiers.Because of their high power dissipation, low distortion, and overall reliability, 6SN7 vacuum tubes are among the most common preamp tubes. They have been used in audio circuits since the 1930s, including in the famous Williamson circuit, and were also a component of ENIAC, the world's first digital computer. Nowadays, they are widely used in tube amplifiers from companies like Schiit Audio.“To audiophiles, the 6SN7 is one of the most immediately recognizable vacuum tube designations,” said Ray Tubes CEO Nelson Wu.“Bringing our take on the 6SN7 to market as soon as possible was an easy choice.”Ray Tubes 6SN7 vacuum tubes are available in both the Ray Tubes SELECT and RESERVE Collections. The SELECT Collection, which caters to those users looking to get even more out of their existing systems, is hand-picked by audio engineers to stricter selection standards. The RESERVE Collection, aimed at discerning audiophiles looking for the absolute best, is designed specifically for audio applications with a custom bulb, higher-quality materials, and a monocrystalline carbon Magic Coating. Both collections are put through Ray Tubes' seven-step quality control procedures and are backed by the Ray Tubes One Year Warranty.“Making great vacuum tubes more accessible by offering high quality new-production tubes as an alternative to New Old Stock (NOS) is one of our core missions at Ray Tubes,” said Wu.“That's why we're proud to cater to a range of audiophiles, from those just purchasing their first system to those who have been in the hobby for decades.”RESERVE 6SN7 and SELECT 6SN7 vacuum tubes are available as a single tube, or as a matched pair or quad.About Ray TubesRay Tubes is an Oakland-based company specializing in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes' mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now.

