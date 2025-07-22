Twelve Custom Residences To Break Ground In Dallas' Knox District -- A Bespoke Design Collaboration By SHM Architects And Studio Thomas James

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The development is a distinguished collaboration between two renowned design firms: the award-winningand the internationally celebrated. Together, they are crafting a highly curated living experience that meshes architectural elegance with expressive, deeply personal interiors.

Twelve custom residences to break ground in Dallas' Knox District - a collab by SHM Architects and Studio Thomas James

Set just steps away from the Katy Trail , the Knox District is one of Dallas' most coveted neighborhoods, known for its tree-lined streets, premier boutiques, chef-driven restaurants, luxury fitness studios and vibrant cultural scene. This rare union of urban energy and neighborhood charm makes this community a top choice for discerning buyers seeking both walkability and sophisticated elegance.

Founded in Dallas in 2005, SHM Architects has earned national acclaim for designing warm, character-rich homes that balance beauty, scale and enduring style. The firm's boutique process is guided by creativity, collaboration and timeless design principles, resulting in homes that feel grounded, inspired and supremely unique.

Studio Thomas James is revered for its highly tailored interiors which blend bold scale, refined materiality and layered textures into a thoughtfully holistic design. With a portfolio featured in Elle Decor, Veranda, House Beautiful and more - and a 2021 HGTV Designer of the Year nod - Dallas-based Studio Thomas James is known for envisioning and creating spaces that are meticulously appointed and unmistakably personal.

Preconstruction pricing begins in the low $4 millions, with reservations for purchase launching in the coming weeks. Sales for the homes are represented exclusively by Kyle Richards , Cindi Caudle and Alli Caudle Bush of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty - one of North Texas' most respected and trusted luxury real estate brokerages, widely recognized for its discretion, market experience and client service.

