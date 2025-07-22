Kerala Bus Driver Eats Jackfruit Before Breathalyser Test, Here's What Happens Next

MENAFN - Live Mint) aIn a bizarre incident, a bus driver working for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation failed a breathalyser test at the depot for the wrong reason-eating too much jackfruit, reported the Times of India.

The report said that the incident took place in Kerala's Pandalam KSTRC depot in Friday, when the bus driver allegedly consumed too much of jackfruit just before joining the duty.

Informing about the incident, a official said that another bus driver has brought jackfruit harvests from his house to the depot and shared it with his colleagues.

Feeling happy and thankful, the driver in question consumed a good amount of the fruit before joining duty.

When a routine check was conducted by the authorities before joining the duty, the bus driver failed the breathalyser test . His reading rose from 0 to 10 within seconds.

Unhappy with the results, the bus driver kept on insisting that he didn't drink alcohol and asked them to even conduct a blood test. Not only him, three other bus drivers too failed in the breathalyser test.

Following this, the authorities decided to put the breathalyzer itself under the scanner.

Assigned to conduct the breathalyzer test, the official took the assessment when the meter was at zero. He then consumed some jackfruit and underwent the test. The meter reading went up, showing he was drunk. Later, officials confirmed that jackfruit was the culprit.

