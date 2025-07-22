Three Killed After Tractor Plunges Into Gorge In J & K's Kishtwar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three persons were killed after a tractor skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The accident took place near the remote Danrashi area of Dachhan at around 6.40 pm, they said.

All three persons travelling on the tractor - Ishaq Ahmad (26), Abdul Majeed (28) and Nazir Hussain (22) - were found dead by the rescuers, the officials said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, four Amarnath pilgrims suffered minor injuries after their bus collided with a railing inside the Kella Morh tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The pilgrims were returning from the Baltal base camp to Jammu when the accident took place, officials said.

Medical superintendent of the Ramban district hospital, Sudarshan Singh Katoch, said the injured persons were in stable condition.