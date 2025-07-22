Three Killed After Tractor Plunges Into Gorge In J & K's Kishtwar
The accident took place near the remote Danrashi area of Dachhan at around 6.40 pm, they said.
All three persons travelling on the tractor - Ishaq Ahmad (26), Abdul Majeed (28) and Nazir Hussain (22) - were found dead by the rescuers, the officials said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy.
In another incident, four Amarnath pilgrims suffered minor injuries after their bus collided with a railing inside the Kella Morh tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
The pilgrims were returning from the Baltal base camp to Jammu when the accident took place, officials said.Read Also 20 Passengers Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Udhampur 1 Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Kathua
Medical superintendent of the Ramban district hospital, Sudarshan Singh Katoch, said the injured persons were in stable condition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment