Silver Birch Growth Announces Growth Initiative With The Fastest Growing Giveaway Platform, Drawbridge

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Silver Birch Growth (SBG) is proud to announce a new initiative with Drawbridge, the fastest-growing giveaway platform, built for today's modern agencies, influencers, and brands.

Drawbridge has been formally accepted into the SBG Growth Ecosystem, a curated network where high-velocity companies work alongside SBG to identify and act on real market opportunities through direct sales, channel partnerships, or strategic brand introductions.

"What Randy and SBG have built is different. It's a velocity platform," said Joe Gatto, Co-Founder of Drawbridge . "You're not just getting feedback, you're getting doors opened in real time. It's fast, sharp, and founder-forward."

By engaging with SBG, Drawbridge is making its platform and team available to SBG's portfolio companies and network, offering fast, clean integrations and strategic value for teams looking to level up their lead generation initiatives.

"The Drawbridge team builds with real urgency and taste," said Randy Gilling, founder of SBG. "They're engineered for momentum; a fast product, smart UX, and no wasted motion. We're thrilled to help expand their reach."

This move reflects SBG's mission to spotlight the best of the next generation of B2B platforms with meaningful revenue pathways - bridging sales, signal, and strategy in a focused way that delivers access and acceleration.

About Silver Birch Growth

Silver Birch Growth (SBG) is a collaborative growth ecosystem for emerging tech and forward-thinking brands. Through a curated network of 70+ seasoned operators, buyers, and advisors across retail, CPG, ecommerce, and services, we enable co-creation between builders and industry leaders. SBG fosters long-term partnerships-where executives help shape product roadmaps, influence GTM strategies, and gain early exposure to transformative solutions. It's a flywheel of innovation where both sides accelerate faster, together.

silverbirchgrowth

Check out SBG's new pod, Rapid Traction, on Spotify (ep featuring Joe Gatto from Drawbridge), and on X .

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is a lead generation tool that helps brands, agencies, and influencers run giveaways easier to grow their audiences. Drawbridge is a no-code solution that cuts design and development costs by 95% and takes the time to launch from months to minutes. Drawbridge creates custom-looking, brand-aligned landing pages, runs the entire giveaway, collects email leads and does the draw for a winner, then provides a bridge for new leads to go into your chosen CRM. It's a seamless, high-converting experience that turns visitors into engaged leads. With Drawbridge, everybody wins.

trydrawbridge