Agentic AI Takes Center Stage: Flowable Revolutionizes Business Process Automation With Summer 2025 Release

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Flowable, a leading enterprise digital transformation platform, just released its summer 2025 update, introducing a groundbreaking first-class agent model and new agent engine that will elevate agentic AI alongside Flowable's established BPMN and CMMN automation engines.







Released on July 22, 2025 , the Flowable 2025.1 update will empower businesses to seamlessly integrate AI into workflows, driving greater efficiency, collaboration, and scalability, and designed to redefine business process automation.

AI Agents as Core Components of Flowable

The summer 2025 release makes Agentic AI a central element of the Flowable platform. Businesses can now create, orchestrate, and manage AI agents using the same powerful tools they rely on for BPMN and CMMN workflows, providing a unified environment for advanced enterprise process automation.

This new release offers enterprises the opportunity to scale AI adoption and integration, unlocking new levels of productivity and business process optimization.

Key Features of Flowable's New AI Agents

The update includes a range of new features designed to optimize business processes and enhance automation:



Flexible Agent Creation: Users can create AI agents of varying complexity, to work with simple tasks or complex workflows, directly within the Flowable platform.

External AI Integration: Flowable integrates with external AI services enabling businesses to extend their automation capabilities.

Multi-Agent Collaboration: The platform supports complex workflows with multiple AI agents working together across internally configured and external systems for efficient automation. AI-Powered Case Management: The new "AI button" in Flowable's case automation links cases to AI models, enabling real-time summaries, question answering, actionable suggestions, and autonomous customer communication and task completion.

AI Agent Autonomy: Adaptive Decision-Making

Flowable's new AI agents offer dynamic autonomy, meaning they can adapt their level of decision-making based on the nature of the task at hand. In unpredictable, organic scenarios, agents provide AI-powered assistance. For more structured, well-defined processes, they revert to deterministic solutions, ensuring businesses can handle both structured workflows and complex, evolving situations effectively.

Document and Data Processing with AI

A key feature of this update is the Document Agent Type, which automates the processing of unstructured documents. This agent classifies documents, such as invoices, passports, and contracts, extracting relevant information and significantly reducing manual data entry, thereby improving efficiency and reducing errors in document-heavy workflows.

AI-Driven Contextual Assistance

The Orchestrator Agent Type provides businesses with an intelligent assistant to manage cases and workflows. It offers capabilities such as:



Summarizing case details and providing task overviews.

Triggering actions based on user interactions or document uploads, such as initiating an "invoice intent analysis" after an invoice is uploaded. Suggesting or automating steps in workflows based on case events, like starting a "customer escalation" if a customer expresses frustration.

These features enhance case management by improving both responsiveness and decision-making.

A Suite of AI Agents for Every Business Need

The Flowable 2025.1 release introduces four powerful types of AI agents, each designed to address specific business needs:



Utility Agent: Automates tasks like data enrichment, sentiment analysis, and classification.

Document Agent: Extracts and processes data from unstructured documents such as invoices, contracts, and other records.

Knowledge Agent: Provides contextual answers by tapping into internal knowledge bases, FAQs, or documentation. Orchestrator Agent: Coordinates and manages other agents or tasks based on dynamic inputs, rules, or goals.







Empowering Enterprises with Intelligent Automation

Flowable's latest release enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate agentic AI into their workflows, unlocking new levels of automation and intelligence. By leveraging agentic AI, organizations can enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and drive digital transformation.

With this next generation of AI-powered automation, businesses are poised to lead the future of intelligent business processes.

About Flowable

About Flowable

Flowable is a leader in digital transformation, offering a unified platform for business process management (BPM), business process automation (BPA), case management, and AI-powered automation. Flowable helps organizations streamline operations, improve decision-making, and drive innovation at scale, supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey.