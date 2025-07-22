PM: Cabinet Sessions In Governorates Crucial For Unified Development Planning

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, July 22 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to holding Cabinet sessions across governorates, describing the practice as a foundational approach to shaping unified development programs in collaboration with local administrations and elected councils.Speaking during a Cabinet meeting held in Jerash, Hassan emphasized that these sessions are not ceremonial, but rather essential for addressing local challenges and setting priorities within a coordinated national plan to ensure implementation efficiency and fiscal discipline."The government is accountable for the plans presented during these meetings, and we remain open to feedback, suggestions, and proposals aimed at enhancing them in service of each governorate and its residents," he said.He noted that this was the first Cabinet session attended by interim municipal and governorate council committees. Hassan urged these bodies to exert maximum effort to meet citizens' needs, assuring that the government would act swiftly to bridge any gaps in service provision pending new legislation and local elections.Highlighting progress in political reform, Hassan said Jordan is now entering the second phase of its modernization agenda, which centers on local governance laws. "Municipalities are the nucleus of local development, and we are committed to strengthening their role, improving governance, and enhancing their efficiency and service delivery," he added.The Prime Minister warned against using municipalities as a vehicle for favoritism or as a short-term fix for unemployment, stressing that such practices undermine their sustainability and effectiveness.Touching on the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, which opens Wednesday, Hassan expressed hope for a standout edition this year. "This is one of the most prominent Arab festivals, and we want it to reflect its distinguished legacy and cultural stature," he said.He underscored the festival's significance to both the local economy and Jordan's tourism sector, noting that the government continues to support tourism despite the surrounding regional challenges. "Festivals and cultural events are vital tools for boosting tourism worldwide," he said.Reflecting on recent national celebrations including Flag Day, Independence Day, and the national football team's qualification for the World Cup Hassan said such occasions symbolize Jordan's unity and resilience. "We celebrate our people, achievements, identity, and civilization, and this is a source of pride for every loyal Jordanian," he said.