E& And Dubai Healthcare City Authority Join Forces To Power Hospitals And Clinics

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President – Small & Medium Business of e& UAE, said:“Dubai Healthcare City Authority has long served as a catalyst for healthcare innovation in the region. Through this collaboration, we are proud to offer cutting-edge digital infrastructure and healthcare solutions that empower doctors, improve patient experiences, and support the UAE's broader vision for a tech-enabled healthcare system.”

Jaffar Bin Jaffar, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said:“Our partnership with e& reflects our ongoing commitment to driving innovation across the healthcare sector. By providing our ecosystem with cost efficient services, including advanced telecommunications, digital tools, and smart solutions, we are enabling our business partners to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient care. This will contribute to the growth of Dubai's healthcare landscape.”

This partnership aims to bring e&'s tailored suite of healthcare and connectivity services directly to clinics and medical facilities operating within Dubai Healthcare City. As part of the agreement, e& will provide DHCA's healthcare providers with access to its latest innovations, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), high-performance connectivity, and industry-specific technology designed to streamline operations and enhance patient care.

In addition to delivering tailored telecom and technology offerings, e& will maintain an on-site presence at DHCC, ensuring healthcare professionals have direct access to expert support and service inquiries. DHCA will also coordinate with e& on joint training initiatives, workshops, and educational resources to support effective implementation of the offered solutions.

The collaboration reflects both entities' shared goal of nurturing a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that contributes to the growth of Dubai's healthcare sector.