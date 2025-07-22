Fact Check: Will UAE See The Longest Total Solar Eclipse Of The Century On August 2?

Social media has been abuzz lately with news of a stunning solar eclipse to occur on August 2. While the claim is not false, there is an important detail to note: the astronomical event will take place two years later on August 2, 2027- not next month.

The total solar eclipse will be the "longest of this century," lasting over 6 minutes and 23 seconds in the path of totality," and will begin at 1.25pm according to Khadija Al Hariri, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG). It is the longest since 1991 and until 2114.

While the solar eclipse is a total one, in the UAE, only a partial eclipse will be visible. This is also the case in countries like Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and parts of India.

In Dubai, the moon will cover around 53 per cent of the Sun creating a crescent-shaped sun at the peak of the eclipse; other emirates will see between 50 and 57 per cent coverage, Khadija added.

According to DAG, the path of totality stretches across southern Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, southern Saudi Arabia, and Yemen. These regions will see the sun completely blocked out, revealing a spectacular solar corona in the sky.

What's special about the solar eclipse?

Other than the longest duration of the century, it is a once-in-a-lifetime event for many in the region.

The last partial solar eclipse visible from the UAE was on October 25, 2022; the next one after 2027 will be on June 1, 2030. Residents will have to wait over 50 years for the next total solar eclipse visible in the country, which will be on September 3, 2081, Khadija said. In addition, a spectacular total lunar eclipse will be visible on September 7, 2025.

The 2027 event will allow millions to witness it, with major cities being on or near the path of totality, giving it rare visibility in most parts of the world.

While solar eclipses happen around two to five times each year around the world, they vary in type. Partial eclipses are relatively common; however, total solar eclipses are very rare events, often separated by many decades or even centuries.

Precautions during the eclipse

While the sight will be a stunning one to behold, viewers must never look directly at it. DAG shared some important precautions to take during the event:



Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. Even a brief glance can cause permanent eye damage.

Always use ISO 12312-2 certified solar viewing glasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe.

If using binoculars, cameras, or telescopes, ensure they are fitted with solar filters over the front lens. Using optical equipment without proper filters can concentrate sunlight and cause instant eye damage. For indirect viewing, consider using pinhole projectors or solar projection methods, which allow you to observe the eclipse safely without looking at the Sun.

Live stream

With UAE residents anticipating this rare celestial phenomenon, the Dubai Astronomy Group will host a public viewing event in the UAE.

With solar telescopes, live commentary by experts, and educational activities, attendees can get a safe view of the event. Can't attend in person? Then you can tune in to DAG's live stream as seen from various countries who stand in the path of totality.