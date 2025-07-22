United States Announces Withdrawal From UNESCO
Washington: The United States announced on Tuesday its decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), accusing the organization of bias against the Israeli entity and promoting what it called "divisive" causes.
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement that "continuing participation in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States.”
Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay expressed regret over the decision, though she noted it was "expected" from Washington.
She said that they deeply regret President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from UNESCO, adding that while unfortunate, the move was anticipated, and UNESCO has been preparing for it.
In February, President Trump ordered 90-day review of US engagement with UNESCO, focusing particularly on investigating what he described as "anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization.
According to UNESCO's regulations, the US withdrawal will officially take effect on December 31, 2026. Until then, the country will remain a full member of the organization.
