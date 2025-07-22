Berner International Launches New Intelliswitchtm Digital Controls On Architectural Air Curtains For Increased Performanc...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Berner International, North America's leading manufacturer of air curtains, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned IntelliswitchTM digital controls across the entire Architectural Series. The updated controls replace the traditional push-button interface with a sleek, touchscreen display and smart control capabilities offering effortless operation, streamlined setup, and energy-saving features.

Engineered in-house by Berner's controls and Internet of Things (IoT) experts, the new Intelliswitch digital controls represent a significant advancement in how air curtains are installed, configured, and managed. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, seamless integration with the Berner AIR® Basic app, and support for BACnet/Modbus BMS protocols, the controls provide real-time visibility and remote access for optimized air curtain performance at every doorway.

“The latest evolution of our Intelliswitch digital controls reflects Berner's continued commitment to simplifying the user experience without compromising performance,” said Phil Thomas, Director of Product at Berner International.“By combining intuitive control with advanced functionality, we're giving customers a powerful tool to improve comfort, boost energy efficiency, and streamline operations. We continue to invest, refine, and evolve our technology to deliver the smartest, most reliable solutions on the market.”

Berner's new Intelliswitch control platform has been built to make air curtains easier to install, set up, and operate. Users can choose to mount the touchscreen interface directly on the unit or remotely. Both options support connectivity to the Berner AIR Basic and Berner AIR BMS apps. Berner AIR Basic allows remote monitoring, scheduling, and control, along with a guided setup to mitigate errors and speed up programming of the air curtain. Berner AIR BMS supports integration with building management systems through either BACnet or Modbus protocols. This feature comes standard on the Architectural Elite and is optional on other Architectural models. Designed to last the full 15–20 year life of an air curtain, the controls can receive software and firmware updates and add new features over time.

“No one is more passionate or knowledgeable about air curtains than the team at Berner,” said Miranda Berner, Manager at Berner.“We've spent decades leading this category, and when smart controls became possible, we didn't hesitate to invest in smart control development. This latest version of our digital controller continues to advance our goal to make air curtains not just more effective, but more intuitive to operate so that facilities are healthier, more comfortable, and more energy-efficient when the doors are open.”

The new Intelliswitch digital controls are now included across all models in Berner's AMCA-certified Architectural Series including the Architectural Elite, Contour, Icon, and Recessed Air Curtains. All Architectural models meet vestibule exception requirements under ASHRAE 90.1, IECC, and other modern energy codes.

Key Features of the New Berner IntelliswitchTM Digital Controls:



Modern touchscreen interface

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet connectivity

Low-voltage input for door switches and sensors

Remote and unit-mountable display configurations

External thermostat compatibility

Passcode protection and Emergency Stop functionality

Commercial-grade components rated 0°–70°C (32°–158°F)

Multi-language support: English, French, Spanish

RoHS compliant for safer, environmentally responsible manufacturing

Follows cybersecurity best practices to protect connected features Seamless access to Berner AIR® Basic and optional Berner AIR® BMS app integrations

In addition to performance and smart functionality, Berner's Architectural Series is designed with aesthetics in mind. The clean, modern lines and optional custom finishes allow the air curtains to seamlessly blend into high-end commercial spaces making them ideal for visible entrances where design matters as much as functionality.

Learn more about Berner's Architectural Series and new IntelliswitchTM digital controls at berner .

About Berner International

Berner International, founded in 1956 and headquartered in New Castle, PA, is a leader in innovative air movement solutions that save energy and create healthy, comfortable environments. Berner designs and manufactures high-performance air curtains that protect doorways, reduce energy costs, and improve the overall experience. Its solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of many industries, from food service and healthcare to hospitality and supply chain logistics. For more information, visit berner .

