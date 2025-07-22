403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dollar General (DG) Stock Signal 22/07: (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 106.08 (the intra-day low of a previous price gap higher) and 110.28 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Dollar General (DG) is a member of the S&P 500. This index remains near record highs, but bearish trading volumes are rising. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence.
- The DG D1 chart shows a breakdown below a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action at its 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level with massive bearish momentum. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish and has been contracting for weeks. Trading volumes are higher during selloffs than during rallies. DG corrected as the S&P 500 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development.
- DG Entry Level: Between 106.08 and 110.28 DG Take Profit: Between 86.25 and 92.11 DG Stop Loss: Between 114.18 and 116.30 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.45
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment