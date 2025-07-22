Swiss Police Still Hunting Handcuffed Escapee
-
Deutsch
de
Aargauer Polizei sucht weiter nach entwichenem Häftling
Original
Read more: Aargauer Polizei sucht weiter nach entwichenem Häftlin
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Aargau cantonal police announced on Tuesday that a large-scale search had been conducted for the man in warehouses. By nightfall, the search in the extensive, partly impassable forest area, which lasted several hours, had to be cancelled without success.
Intensive investigations are still underway to locate the wanted man and take him back into custody. The fact that he was still wandering around the region in handcuffs, at least on Friday, suggests that he was not following a plan when he fled, the cantonal police deduced.
He appears to have neither a place of reference nor contacts, they said. He also had no permanent residence in Switzerland. After five days on the run, the prisoner must have tried to get rid of his handcuffs and find clothes and food, they believed.
+ Prison escape foiled by Swiss police
According to the police, he may have broken into houses, workshops or cellars to do this. He may have asked people to use the telephone.
The Aargau cantonal police are urging people to be more vigilant and ask anyone who makes suspicious observations to report them immediately (call 117).
The man fled from the district building in Baden on Thursday morning shortly before boarding a prison vehicle.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment