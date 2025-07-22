Odisha To Host Textile Investment Summit On July 25

MENAFN - KNN India)The Odisha state government will host ODISHA TEX 2025, positioning it as eastern India's largest textile investment summit, on July 25 at the State Convention Centre.

The inaugural event aims to establish Odisha as a prominent destination for textile, apparel, and technical textile investments.

Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, announced that the summit will convene leading textile companies, global brands, manufacturers, startups, and emerging professionals.

The platform will showcase investment opportunities across multiple sectors including apparels, technical textiles, footwear, accessories, and luggage manufacturing.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the event, which anticipates participation from over 300 delegates representing major textile centers including Tirupur, Bengaluru, Surat, the National Capital Region, Punjab, and West Bengal.

The summit is expected to facilitate significant employment generation for the state's youth population.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) serves as the industry partner for ODISHA TEX 2025, coordinating outreach efforts with leading sectoral associations across fibers, textiles, apparels, hosiery, and wearables to ensure comprehensive industry representation.

The event will feature major investment announcements from prominent textile sector players, followed by formal memorandums of understanding signings.

In support of textile infrastructure development, the state government is establishing six specialised parks dedicated to textiles, apparels, and wearables.

These facilities will offer world-class amenities and operational readiness for incoming companies.

The parks will receive their official launch during the summit, demonstrating Odisha's commitment to achieving its goal of becoming India's Textile Capital by 2030.

The summit builds upon the momentum generated by the successful Utkarsh Odisha - Make-in-Odisha conclave held earlier this year, which secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 7,000 crore and projected employment opportunities for more than 88,000 individuals.

State officials emphasise that progressive policies, advanced infrastructure, and a skilled workforce position Odisha to develop a comprehensive ecosystem where textiles can drive industrial growth, women's empowerment, and rural transformation.

(KNN Bureau)