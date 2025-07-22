Trap City Takes Over STARZ: Gritty Indie Crime Drama Soars To #1, Defining The New Era Of Urban Blockbusters

Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama Trap City, Starring Jeezy and Brandon T. Jackson Hits #1 on STARZ, Cementing Its Status as a Breakout Indie Film Success

- Tel K. GanesanATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trap City , the electrifying crime saga that's captivating audiences worldwide, has officially hit #1 on STARZ , marking a seismic shift in what defines a modern-day blockbuster. More than just a movie, Trap City is a cultural earthquake - a raw, relentless indie film that's exploded into a full-blown phenomenon.Directed and produced by Tel K. Ganesan and powered by the bold vision of Detroit-based Kyyba Films, Trap City has shattered expectations since its theatrical debut, now conquering streaming platforms with unmatched momentum on STARZ, Prime Video, and Apple TV.A Gritty Masterpiece with a Diamond-Cut CastAnchored by powerhouse performances from Brandon T. Jackson and rap icon Jay“Jeezy” Jenkins in his most commanding film role to date, Trap City dives deep into the heart of the streets - and the soul of a dreamer. Jackson stars as Deshawn, a talented young rapper caught in the violent crossfire between street loyalty and rising stardom. What follows is a gripping narrative of choices, ambition, and survival, drenched in music and emotion.“This film was built on belief and bold choices,” says Tel K. Ganesan.“From casting to storytelling to distribution, we defied every formula - and now it's the number one film on STARZ. That's the power of fearless, purpose-driven cinema.”The supporting cast is a gallery of standout talent: Clifton Powell, Erica Pinkett, Omar Gooding, Juhahn Jones, and a globally diverse lineup featuring Yogi Babu, GV Prakash Kumar, Napoleon Duraisamy, and Tarina Patel. Together, they bring to life a cinematic world that's gritty, urgent, and heartbreakingly real.From Indie Underdog to Global SmashOriginally premiering in over 30 cities across the U.S. in December 2024, Trap City quickly ignited a groundswell of support. Its release on Prime Video and Apple TV turned early buzz into loyal fandom. And now, with its meteoric rise on STARZ, Trap City isn't just trending - it's trailblazing.A Detroit Anthem with International EchoesAt its core, Trap City is a love letter to Detroit - its grit, grind, and glory. But its impact reaches far beyond city lines. Under Ganesan's cross-cultural lens, the film is a blueprint for what global indie cinema can look like when rooted in authenticity and elevated by ambition.“Trap City isn't just about where you come from - it's about breaking through every wall that tells you where you can't go,” adds Ganesan.“It's our story, but it's everyone's fight.”Watch Trap City NowStreaming on STARZ, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV🎬 Official Trailer:ABOUT KYYBA FILMSKyyba Films is an independent film studio based in Detroit, founded by entrepreneur and filmmaker Tel K. Ganesan. Known for its commitment to cross-cultural storytelling and socially resonant narratives, Kyyba Films bridges the cinematic gap between Bollywood and Hollywood - one fearless film at a time.ABOUT TEL GANESANTel K. Ganesan is an award-winning filmmaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. As Executive Chairman of global tech firm Kyyba, and founder of Kyyba Films and the Kyyba Kidz Foundation, Ganesan champions creative risk and humanitarian purpose. His journey from engineer to visionary filmmaker is proof that the American dream is alive - and evolving.

