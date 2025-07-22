Kubuntu Focus Announces The 3Rd-Generation NX Desktop Computer

Kubuntu Focus NX GEN 3 Quarter Shot

Kubuntu Focus NX GEN 3 Port Callouts

Kubuntu Focus NX GEN 3 with 4K Monitors

This new model includes the latest Intel® Ultra series 2 hardware.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kubuntu Focus announces the availability of its third-generation, small form-factor desktop, the NX GEN 3. This model features many substantial upgrades over the prior generation:* CPUs are faster, cooler, and quieter. Customers can choose an IntelCoreTM Ultra 7 255H or the Ultra 5 225H. Performance improves by 22% single-core and 50% multi-core.* GPUs are nearly 3 times faster. The Ultra 7 255H includes the IntelArcTM 140T integrated GPU, while the Ultra 5 225H includes the Arc 130T. Both easily drive 3 x 4K monitors, and can render many casual and AAA games at 1080p with high frame rates.* New NPUs rated at 13 TOPS, IntelAI Boost.* Disks up to 2 times faster, up to 6 TB capacity. One may order a 4 TB, 14,800 MB/s PCIe 5.0 disk for data, and a 2 TB 5,100 MB/s disk for the system.* RAM is 75% faster at 5600 MHz, up to 96 GB. Kubuntu Focus only ships dual-channel DDR5 RAM to ensure maximum graphics performance.* A smaller chassis with more high-speed ports, including 2 x Thunderbolt 4|DP 2.1|USB-C, USB-C 3.2, 2 x HDMI 2.1 with TDMS and FRL, 2 x USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, RJ-45 2.5 Gb Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7 BE201, and Kensington Lock.Like prior generations, the third-generation NX is rated for constant operation and includes cable-routing and VESA-monitor-mount brackets. Every system is built to order, with the customer's selection of CPU, RAM, disks, optional encryption, YubiKey, and warranty. Ground shipping is free within the continental US and Canada.Kubuntu Focus claims the NX GEN 3 is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best complete Linux experience. The support page shows the OS is configured and maintained for the hardware, and that key software components like the kernel, drivers, and Focus Tools are validated and curated for a minimum of 3 years after the last sale of each model.“We feel the NX GEN 3 is a compelling replacement for many traditional desktop systems,” says Michael Mikowski, Technical Product Manager at Kubuntu Focus.“Compared to a mid-range tower from just a few years ago, the NX GEN 3 uses 1/20th of the space and usually just a fraction of the power. Disk speeds have doubled, the integrated GPU is approaching the performance of an entry-level discrete GPU, and the CPU out-performs many mid-range desktop CPUs from 2023.”“Of course, the excellent hardware is only part of the story. Our support delivers many benefits of a professional IT department at no additional cost. For example, when you open the Focus Power and Fan tool on the NX GEN 3, it shows exactly how to set the fan curve in the BIOS for that model. It's that kind of attention to detail that permeates the products and that our customers really appreciate.”About Kubuntu FocusKubuntu Focus was founded in 2019 to provide the best open, reliable, Linux-based alternative to proprietary computers. Its mission is to keep the privacy, freedom, and compatibility of Linux, while also providing the convenience, performance, and stability that users require.Additional Information:Questions? Please write ... or call 844-536-2871.Press ImagesKubuntu Focus NX GEN 3 ProductValidated Systems

