Europe Data Center Cooling Market Report 2025-2035, With Schneider Electric, Asetek, Submer, Munters, ALFA LAVAL, Condair, Danfoss, Johnson Controls, STLUZ, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems, And Rittal
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$20.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Trends Shaping Data Center Cooling Market
1.1.2 Increase in Data Requirements
1.1.2.1 Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality
1.1.2.2 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers
1.1.3 Growth in Demand for Environment-Friendly Cooling Systems
1.1.3.1 Carbon Neutrality
1.1.3.2 Utilization of Renewable Energies
1.1.3.3 Green Initiatives by Government Body
1.1.4 New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Liquid Cooling, 2024-2034
1.1.4.1 Case Study
1.1.4.1.1 Immersion Cooling Technology
1.1.4.1.1.1 Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: The University of Leeds' Adoption of Fully Immersed Liquid-Cooled Servers
1.1.4.1.1.2 PeaSoup Cloud: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Cloud Services with Immersion Cooling Technology
1.2 Evaporative Cooling Market for Data Center Overview
1.3 Supply Chain Overview
1.4 Research and Development Review
1.5 Ecosystem and Ongoing Programs
1.6 Market Dynamics Overview
1.6.1 Market Drivers
1.6.1.1 High-Efficient Cooling Systems
1.6.1.1.1 Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness
1.6.1.1.2 AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control
1.6.1.1.3 Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions
1.6.1.2 Increasing Number of Data Centers and Spendings
1.6.1.3 Thermal Energy Recovery Conversion from Data Centers
1.6.1.4 Water Usage Effectiveness Driving Adoption of Alternate Cooling Solutions
1.6.1.5 Retrofitting to a Free Cooling Data Center
1.6.2 Market Restraints
1.6.2.1 High Investment Costs for Non-Conventional Cooling Systems
1.6.2.2 Technical Challenges to Cooling Systems
1.6.2.2.1 Air and Free Cooling Systems Adaption Complexities
1.6.2.2.2 Reliability Limitations with Immersion Liquid Cooling
1.6.3 Business Opportunities
1.6.3.1 Growing Emphasis for Retrofit Data Center
1.6.3.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management for Power Management
1.6.3.3 Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers
1.7 Key Start-Ups in the Europe Data Center Cooling Market
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Key Market Participants in Europe
2.2.2 Business Drivers
2.2.3 Business Challenges
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Product
2.2.6 Europe (By Country)
2.2.6.1 Germany
2.2.6.2 France
2.2.6.3 U.K.
2.2.6.4 Italy
2.2.6.5 Netherlands
2.2.6.6 Spain
2.2.6.7 Rest-of-Europe
3 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.3 Competitive Landscape
3.4 Company Profiles
3.4.1 Schneider Electric
3.4.2 Asetek
3.4.3 Submer
3.4.4 Munters
3.4.5 ALFA LAVAL
3.4.6 Condair Group
3.4.7 Danfoss
3.4.8 Johnson Controls International
3.4.9 STULZ GMBH
3.4.10 DCX Liquid Cooling Systems
3.4.11 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
3.5 Other Key Market Participants
