Answer ALS Launches AI Drug Development Collaboration With GATC Health, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, And Tulane To Advance ALS Treatment Discovery

This initiative is made possible through a commitment from the State of Louisiana to advance neuroscience research and innovation across the state. By investing in LADDIA, Louisiana is helping to position itself as a national leader in the convergence of AI and biomedical discovery.

Answer ALS launches collaborative initiative: Louisiana AI Drug Development Infrastructure for ALS.

At the center of this effort is Dr. Jeffrey Keller of Pennington Biomedical, working in close partnership with Dr. Aron Culotta of Tulane. Together, they will lead a coordinated statewide effort of connecting researchers with expertise in AI, drug discovery, neuroscience, and clinical care, while all working together to drive innovation toward ALS treatments. Currently, there are no known viable treatments for ALS, LADDIA's goal is to help change that trajectory.

"This is more than a research partnership, it's a strategic investment in the future of ALS discovery," said Clare Durrett, Executive Director of Answer ALS. "By aligning Louisiana's top talent and institutions with cutting-edge AI tools and our open-access Neuromine Data Portal, we are enabling real-time collaboration that could help identify druggable pathways and translate data into breakthroughs."

The initiative will roll out in two phases:



Phase One focuses on building the collaborative foundation, recruiting local talent, aligning institutional strengths, and preparing the infrastructure for AI-enabled drug discovery. Phase Two activates the foundation to advance collaborative projects, optimizing AI models, and generating high-impact scientific outputs across participating institutions.

"With the gradual adoption of artificial intelligence in applications around the globe, to apply this incredible technology toward the pursuit of treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases is perhaps the most noble and worthwhile implementation of it," said Dr. Keller, who is the principal investigator of Answer ALS' open access data repository, Neuromine. "The open-access repository of the Neuromine Data Portal will be instrumental in this pursuit, and along with Dr. Culotta, I look forward to collaborating with researchers and AI experts to navigate currently unseen patterns to potential treatments."

The ultimate goal is to identify and prioritize therapeutic targets using AI-driven insights from the Answer ALS' Neuromine Data Portal, the largest open-access ALS dataset in the world.

"GATC is proud to partner in this important mission to leverage our proprietary AI platform to identify druggable ALS targets with high predictive accuracy," said a GATC Health president Dr. Rahul Gupta. "We believe this alliance of research data, academia and advanced AI is the new model for rapid discovery of novel therapeutics to treat diseases currently lacking effective treatment. The biomarkers identified through this collaboration will be shared with the research community, while also enabling GATC to pursue therapeutic development based on these discoveries."

Benchmarks for the initiative include joint research publications, data-driven discoveries, and a shared roadmap for long-term collaboration, positioning Louisiana as a leader in AI-driven medical innovation. The model being driven by LADDIA and GATC also represents a scalable framework for applying AI to other complex diseases, from Alzheimer's to chronic pain, through public-private partnerships.

"This important collaboration highlights the power of AI to transform healthcare," said Dr. Culotta. "Combining Tulane's expertise in AI and biomedical research with partners across the state, we aim to accelerate AI-driven solutions for ALS and other health challenges."

Answer ALS remains committed to building the tools, data, and partnerships needed to end ALS. With the launch of LADDIA, another chapter in that mission begins.

About Answer ALS

Answer ALS is the most comprehensive ALS research consortium in history, producing more ALS data and biological samples than has ever been amassed, while openly sharing with the global research community. These data and samples are used to investigate the unique pathways of each variation of ALS and begin to develop and test the right treatments or cure. Answer ALS is an unprecedented approach to understanding and defeating the disease.

Headquartered in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., Answer ALS stands at the forefront of global efforts to eradicate the disease, supported by research partners and advocates worldwide.

For more information, visit us at

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp. is a technology company transforming drug discovery and development through its AI-driven platform and approach. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions to rapidly create novel therapeutics, identify and confirm targets, accelerate development, and derisk drug pipelines by predicting efficacy, safety, and off-target effects. For more information, visit .

About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center



The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of many diseases. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.

The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For more information, see .

About Artificial Intelligence at Tulane

Tulane is embracing the promise of AI through investments across research, education, and community engagement to drive transformative impact in health and beyond. Multidisciplinary initiatives – such as the Center for Community-Engaged AI, the Jurist Center for AI, and the Connolly Alexander Institute for Data Science – are advancing innovation through partnerships with Tulane's longstanding strengths in biomedical sciences and public health. With over 2,250 undergraduate and 470 graduate and professional students in more than 60 academic programs, Tulane's School of Science and Engineering is preparing students to tackle society's most pressing challenges. For more information, see href="" rel="nofollow" tulan .

Media Contacts:

Kissy Black

Answer ALS

[email protected]

Roxan Triolo Olivas

Lotos Nile

[email protected]

