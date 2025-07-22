Egg Powder Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 2.80 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explosive potential awaits in specialized egg powders catering to nutraceutical and clean-label demands. Future growth will be captured by innovators focusing on functional ingredients, ethical sourcing, and navigating the rise of animal-free protein alternatives. Chicago, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg powder market was valued at US$ 1.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2.80 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The global egg powder market is currently navigating a period of dynamic expansion and profound transformation. Driven by a confluence of factors including evolving consumer dietary habits, significant advancements in food processing technology, and the relentless pursuit of operational efficiency in the food and beverage industry, the market presents a landscape ripe with opportunity. Rquest Sample Pages: This report provides a meticulously researched analysis for stakeholders, detailing the strategies, developments, regional dynamics, market dynamics, and economic aspects. It delves into the critical facets of production, supply chain dynamics, end-user demand, and regional expansion, offering a forward-looking perspective on the promising trajectory of the market. Key Findings in Egg Powder Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 2.80 billion CAGR 5.60% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (40%) By Product Type Whole egg Powder (46.12%) By Technology Spray Drying (85%) By Application Food & Beverage (35%) By Distribution Channel Offline (55%) Top Drivers

Surging demand from food processing for convenience and shelf-life.

Rising consumer health consciousness fuels demand for high-protein products. Superior functional properties drive use in bakery and food service. Top Trends

Shift toward specialized, high-functionality, and clean-label egg powders.

Ethical sourcing and cage-free production become critical value drivers. Ascension of animal-free egg alternatives from precision fermentation technology. Top Challenges

Extreme price volatility of fresh eggs due to avian influenza.

Navigating complex and varying international food safety and quality regulations. Rising competition from plant-based and other alternative protein ingredients.

Strategic Global Capacity Expansions are Reshaping the Egg Powder Market Supply Landscape

A clear indicator of the robust confidence in the future of the egg powder market is the significant investment in new and upgraded production facilities worldwide. In a strategic move to meet escalating demand, IGRECA commissioned a state-of-the-art spray-drying facility in France in February 2025, a development poised to substantially boost its manufacturing output of high-value egg yolk and whole egg powders.

In a landmark development for the UK food industry, Ready Egg Products inaugurated the nation's first modern egg drying plant in November 2024, enabling the production of British Lion-certified egg powder for the very first time. This addresses a long-standing gap in the domestic market. Similarly, Russia is bolstering its processing capabilities, with BFAGRO on track to launch a new egg processing plant featuring an impressive annual production capacity of between 720 and 1,080 metric tons. The innovation extends beyond traditional sources, as Onego Bio is establishing a flagship manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, USA, dedicated to producing Bioalbumen, a novel egg protein powder derived from fermentation, signaling a new frontier for the industry.

Cutting-Edge Technological Innovations Driving Product Quality and Functionality in the Egg Powder Market

Technological advancement is a cornerstone of the current growth phase in the egg powder market, enhancing both product quality and application versatility. In June 2024, Pulviver SPRL set a new industry benchmark by introducing a line of instant egg white powders characterized by superior solubility and enhanced foam stability, directly targeting the sophisticated needs of industrial bakery and dessert applications. Not to be outdone, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. launched a premium range of pasteurized egg white powders in October 2024, specifically formulated for the burgeoning health and fitness supplement market. Underlying these product launches are continuous improvements in core processing technologies like spray-drying and freeze-drying. These advancements are pivotal in extending the shelf life of egg powders while meticulously preserving their crucial flavor profiles and nutritional value.

Current innovations are sharply focused on improving functionality, such as achieving better whipping properties and enhanced solubility. As a result of these technological strides, the shelf life of egg protein powders can now confidently extend beyond 12 months, with some premium products maintaining their quality for up to 24 months with minimal degradation.

Navigating Supply Chain Volatility and Shifting Price Dynamics Within the Egg Powder Market

The economic landscape of the market presents a complex but navigable picture for stakeholders. On a positive note for buyers, the global export and import price of whole egg powder experienced a downward trend; prices in 2024 settled into a range of $6.50 to $12.69 per kilogram, a noticeable decrease from the $6.96 to $16.55 per kilogram range seen in 2023. This adjustment provides a more favorable procurement environment for large-scale industrial users. However, the market must remain vigilant.

The USDA has issued a forecast predicting a potential 41.1% surge in egg prices for 2025, a direct consequence of ongoing challenges, including outbreaks of avian influenza that impact the supply of shell eggs. Reflecting this caution, the broader egg market is anticipated to continue grappling with supply instability throughout the first quarter of 2025, a factor that will undoubtedly influence sourcing strategies across the egg powder market.

Rising Consumer Health Consciousness and Protein Intake Fueling Robust Egg Powder Market Demand

At the heart of the expanding market is a fundamental shift in consumer behavior towards health-centric, protein-rich diets. This macro-trend provides a powerful, sustained tailwind for the industry. In 2024, a compelling 61% of American consumers reported actively increasing their protein intake, representing a significant jump from 48% in 2019. This quest for protein is deeply embedded in dietary norms, with a strong 74% of consumers affirming that "eating meat is an important part of my diet," a sentiment that logically extends to other high-quality animal proteins like eggs. The broader trend is further substantiated by projections that U.S. meat consumption will climb to an estimated 269 pounds per capita by 2027. While these figures relate to a broader category, they paint a clear picture of a consumer base increasingly prioritizing protein, thereby creating a fertile ground for nutrient-dense ingredients like egg powder in a vast array of food products.

Food and Beverage Sector Remains the Undisputed Cornerstone of the Egg Powder Market

The food and beverage sector continues its reign as the primary consumer and principal demand driver within the global egg powder market. In 2024, this sector is estimated to command a formidable 43.2% of the total demand for egg powder. The financial significance of this dominance is underscored by projections that the sector's demand will reach a staggering market value of US$ 1.59 billion by the year 2034. Breaking down this usage further reveals the critical role of egg powder in specific applications.

The bakery segment alone accounted for over 40% of global powdered egg consumption by weight in 2023, prized for its emulsifying, leavening, and textural properties. This reliance is particularly strong in developed markets; in North America and Europe, over 60% of powdered egg protein is utilized in the production of bakery products and confectioneries. Furthermore, over 55% of processed food manufacturers explicitly state a preference for using egg yolk powder, citing its superior ease of mixing and remarkable stability at high temperatures as key operational advantages.

Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement Segments Emerge as High-Growth Verticals for Egg Powders

While the food and beverage sector provides a stable foundation, the nutraceutical and dietary supplement industries represent the most exciting high-growth frontier for the egg powder market. The global wellness trend has ignited demand for high-protein, clean-label ingredients. The Indian nutraceutical market, for instance, is on a meteoric rise and is projected to burgeon to an approximate value of $18 billion by 2025, creating immense opportunities for egg powder suppliers. The sports nutrition sector has already become a significant consumer, utilizing an estimated 8,000 metric tons of egg powder globally in 2023 for products like protein bars and shakes.

The appeal of egg powder also extends into medical and pharmaceutical applications; in 2023, demand from the pharmaceutical segment for use in various formulations and as a nutrient source exceeded 8,000 metrns, ic tohighlighting its value beyond general nutrition.

A Deep Dive into Established and Emerging Regional Hubs of the Egg Powder Market

A geographical analysis of the market reveals a landscape of established leaders and rapidly emerging growth centers. North America is expected to assert its position, holding a projected 24.4% of the global market share in 2024. Within this region, the United States is a powerhouse; in 2023, around 18,000 metric tons of egg white powder were used solely in the production of protein shakes and health bars. The future looks exceptionally bright, with the U.S. market for egg powder projected to reach a value of USD 700 million by 2030.

Across the Atlantic, Europe remains a vital egg powder market, with nations like Germany, France, and Italy leading as key importers, driven primarily by their robust bakery and confectionery industries. Germany, in particular, showcases significant consumption, having utilized over 7,500 metric tons in 2023, with a high demand for whole egg powder.

The most dynamic growth, however, is forecast for the Asia-Pacific region. In Japan, the market share for powdered eggs used in processing and convenience foods witnessed an impressive 10.2% year-over-year increase in 2024. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a vigorous CAGR of 6.9% through 2034, while the market in China is projected to reach an immense US$ 394 million by the end of 2034. The Indian egg powder industry is also expanding at a rapid pace, fueled by its growing domestic food processing sector.

Finally, Latin America is carving out its role as a key exporter. Brazil, already a world leader in poultry exports, is strategically increasing its offerings of eggs and processed products. Demonstrating this growing influence, exports from Latin America to the high-demand markets in Asia saw a remarkable 14% year-over-year increase in 2024, cementing the region's rising importance in the global egg powder market supply chain.

Global Egg Powder Market Major Players:



Rose Acre Farms, Inc .

Ovostar Union N.V .

Kewpie Corporation

Bouwhuis Enthoven BV

Eierhandel Wulro B.V .

Interovo Egg Group BV

Adriaan Goede BV

Oskaloosa Food Products Corp .

SKM Egg Products

TM Ovostar

Other Prominent Players

IGRECA

Bouwhuis Enthoven

A.G. Foods

Jiangsu Kangde Egg Industry Co., Ltd .

Pulviver Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Products



Whole egg Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Egg Albumin Powder Others

By Technology



Spray Drying Freeze Drying

By Application



Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceutical & Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed, and Others

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa South America

