Medical Waste Management Market Worth USD 39.8 Billion In 2025 As WHO, EPA And New Tech Define Waste Solutions

Ottawa, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical waste management market size was valued at USD 36.84 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 79.83 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The shift towards advanced and eco-friendly treatment methods and increased recycling and reuse of materials fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways



North America held the largest share of the medical waste management market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By treatment site, the off-site segment held the dominant share of the market in 2024.

By treatment site, the on-site segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By treatment, the incineration segment dominated the market in 2024. By treatment, the autoclave segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the predicted time frame.

Market Overview & Potential

Medical waste management encompasses the safe handling, storage, treatment, and disposal of waste produced in healthcare facilities to reduce risks to human health and the environment. Effective procedures involve proper segregation, collection, transportation, and disposal tailored to different types of medical waste.

The significance of proper medical waste management includes safeguarding public health by preventing the spread of infections and diseases from contaminated waste, protecting healthcare workers by reducing occupational hazards, and shielding the environment from pollution and soil or water contamination. Additionally, compliance with local and national regulations ensures proper medical waste practices.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Growth of the Medical Waste Management Market?

The medical waste management market is mainly fueled by the rising amount of healthcare waste produced worldwide, increased use of disposable medical items, a higher number of surgical procedures, stricter regulations, and a greater focus on sustainable practices. Additional important factors include the growth of the healthcare sector, especially in developing areas, and the expanding elderly population. Other growth drivers include technological innovations such as new treatment and disposal methods, AI applications in waste management, increased healthcare spending, and a focus on the circular economy, all contributing to market expansion.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The Medical Waste Management Market?

Advanced Treatment Technologies

The growing demand for advanced treatments like microwave treatment, autoclaving, and plasma arc technologies with environmentally friendly solutions drives the growth.



Growing Awareness and Regulations

Increasing awareness of the health and environmental risks associated further propels the growth of the market.



Technological Advancement

The integration of technologies like robotics, automation, and AI in streamlining waste handling processes fuels the growth of the market.



Focus On Waste Segregation

Early-stage waste segregation and emphasis on color-coded segregation systems further fuel the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Medical Waste Management Market?

The global medical waste management market encounters multiple significant challenges, such as the rising volume of medical waste, inadequate infrastructure for collection and transportation, the necessity for sustainable and eco-friendly disposal solutions, and strict regulatory and compliance standards. These issues are intensified by the increasing number of healthcare facilities, the outbreak of infectious diseases, and the growing environmental concerns associated with improper waste disposal.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Medical Waste Management Market in 2024?

North America held the largest share of the medical waste management market in 2024. The growth of the market 8is driven by the increased healthcare expenditure and services in the region, which generate a volume of medical waste. The stringent regulation and government initiatives for proper disposal of waste and adoption of better management practices are a growing trend in the region, which fuels the growth of the market. The growing environmental awareness due to rising waste and pollution, and increasing adoption of professional waste management practices for managing health risks associated with improper waste management are the factors that boost the growth of the market in the region.

Medical waste in the U.S. is rising due to population growth, increased healthcare services, and disposable equipment use. It generates over 5 million tons annually. Waste is managed through incineration, autoclaving, and landfilling. Regulations are governed by the EPA and state agencies, focusing on segregation, treatment, and environmental safety.

Canada faces growing medical waste volumes from aging populations and advanced medical procedures. Provinces handle healthcare waste individually, following national guidelines. Waste is treated via incineration, chemical disinfection, and thermal processes. Emphasis is placed on sustainable practices, including recycling non-hazardous waste and reducing single-use plastics in hospitals and clinics.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Medical Waste Management Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by technological advancements and the adoption of advanced waste treatment technologies, such as autoclave, in-site modular systems, and microwave irradiation also contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

The growth is also driven by the rise in chronic diseases and an aging population in the region, also leads to higher medical procedures and generates more medical waste, which contributes to the growth of the market. The other growing trend in the region is the shift towards sustainable practices, preference for non-incineration technologies, digitalization, and automation, and onsite treatment are some of the factors that boost the growth of the market in the region.

China's medical waste surged post-COVID-19, exceeding 1 million tons yearly. Urbanization and expanded healthcare access contribute to this rise. The government enforces strict waste segregation, tracking, and high-temperature incineration. Recent reforms mandate real-time monitoring and centralized disposal to curb illegal dumping and protect public health and environmental quality.

India's medical waste is growing with its expanding healthcare sector, generating over 700 tons daily. Challenges include improper segregation, outdated infrastructure, and poor compliance. The Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules require authorized treatment facilities. Efforts focus on awareness, stricter enforcement, and investment in advanced treatment technologies like microwaving and deep burial.

Segmental Insights

By Treatment site

How Did the Off-Site Segment Dominate the Medical Waste Management Market In 2024?

The off-site segment held the dominant share of the market in 2024. Off-site medical waste management is a vital segment in the medical waste management market, involving the collection, transportation, and treatment of waste at specialized, licensed facilities away from the healthcare provider's location.

This approach ensures safe, compliant handling of hazardous materials like infectious waste, sharps, and chemical residues, reducing the burden on hospitals and clinics. Off-site services provide advanced treatment technologies and strict regulatory compliance, enhancing environmental safety. The growing emphasis on proper disposal and infection control drives strong demand, supporting market expansion.

The on-site segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. On-site medical waste management is a crucial segment in the medical waste management market, where waste is treated and disposed of directly at the healthcare facility itself. This approach offers immediate handling of infectious and hazardous waste, reducing risks of contamination during transport and enhancing safety for staff and patients.

On-site solutions include autoclaving, shredding, and compacting systems, providing operational control and compliance with strict regulations. The need for quick, efficient, and secure waste treatment drives demand for on-site management, supporting market growth.

By Treatment

Which Treatment Segment Dominates the Medical Waste Management Market In 2024?

The incineration segment dominated the market in 2024. Incineration is a key treatment method in the medical waste management market, used to safely destroy infectious, hazardous, and pharmaceutical waste through high-temperature combustion. This process significantly reduces waste volume and neutralizes harmful pathogens, ensuring effective and compliant disposal. Incineration is especially crucial for handling pathological and certain chemical wastes that cannot be treated by other methods. The growing need for complete sterilization and strict environmental regulations drives the demand for incineration, supporting the expansion of advanced, sustainable waste management solutions.

The autoclave segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the predicted time frame. Autoclave treatment is a widely used method in the medical waste management market, utilizing high-pressure saturated steam to sterilize infectious and biohazardous waste. This process effectively kills pathogens and reduces health risks, making the treated waste safe for disposal or further processing. Autoclaving is preferred for its environmental friendliness compared to incineration and its ability to handle a wide range of waste types, including sharps and laboratory materials. The growing focus on sustainable, safe, and cost-effective waste treatment drives demand for autoclave systems, supporting market growth.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced the launch of Indigenous automated biomedical waste treatment. This innovative, environmentally friendly technology offers a significant advancement in the sustainable management of biomedical waste.

In June 2025, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), launched a certification program for biomedical waste management.

