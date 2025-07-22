STON.Fi Brings Seamless Self-Custodial Defi To U.S. Telegram Users

STON.fi , the leading swap dApp and foundational DeFi protocol suite on The Open Network (TON), powers swaps in one of the TON's largest wallets - TON Wallet - now available to users in the United States. This milestone brings a streamlined, self-custodial crypto experience to nearly 87 million U.S. Telegram users, marking a major leap in accessibility for decentralized finance in the U.S. market.

With this pioneering in the United States, U.S. users now have multiple seamless ways to access STON.fi swaps - whether directly through TON Wallet, or via the STON.fi dApp. The Telegram-native integration removes friction, making self-custodial DeFi as intuitive as opening a chat.

STON.fi's presence inside TON Wallet is powered by the decentralized liquidity aggregator

dominance in the TON ecosystem further validates the significance of this rollout. The platform is the number one DeFi protocol on TON by unique active wallets, accounting for ~80% of traders on the network. With more than $6 billion in total volume, 5.5 million users, and 27 million operations since launch, STON.fi is leading the way toward broader DeFi adoption. expansion into the United States marks a strategic milestone in its mission to make decentralized finance universally accessible. As cross-chain functionality approaches, this launch positions the protocol - and its growing global user base - at the forefront of the next wave of interoperable DeFi.

