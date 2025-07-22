STON.Fi Brings Seamless Self-Custodial Defi To U.S. Telegram Users
STON.fi , the leading swap dApp and foundational DeFi protocol suite on The Open Network (TON), powers swaps in one of the TON's largest wallets - TON Wallet - now available to users in the United States. This milestone brings a streamlined, self-custodial crypto experience to nearly 87 million U.S. Telegram users, marking a major leap in accessibility for decentralized finance in the U.S. market.
With this pioneering in the United States, U.S. users now have multiple seamless ways to access STON.fi swaps - whether directly through TON Wallet, or via the STON.fi dApp. The Telegram-native integration removes friction, making self-custodial DeFi as intuitive as opening a chat.
STON.fi's presence inside TON Wallet is powered by the decentralized liquidity aggregator -dominance in the TON ecosystem further validates the significance of this rollout. The platform is the number one DeFi protocol on TON by unique active wallets, accounting for ~80% of traders on the network. With more than $6 billion in total volume, 5.5 million users, and 27 million operations since launch, STON.fi is leading the way toward broader DeFi adoption. expansion into the United States marks a strategic milestone in its mission to make decentralized finance universally accessible. As cross-chain functionality approaches, this launch positions the protocol - and its growing global user base - at the forefront of the next wave of interoperable DeFi.
