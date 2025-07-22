403
FM, Turkish Counterpart Call For Boosting Syria's Sweida Ceasefire
Jordan, July 22 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the need to consolidate the ceasefire in Sweida governorate in southern Syria to ensure the country's sovereignty and uphold law, as well as its citizens' safety and security.
In a phone call on Tuesday, the two ministers affirmed "absolute" rejection of Jordan and Türkiye and their condemnation of Israeli interference in Syrian affairs, which is a blatant violation of international law and Syria's sovereignty, aimed at undermining its security, stability and its citizens' safety.
The FMs also discussed outcomes of the meetings hosted by the Kingdom on Saturday, July 19 that featured Jordanian-Syrian talks held by the two countries' foreign ministers, as well as tripartite discussions with the US Ambassador to Turkey and US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack.
During the talks, the sides agreed on "practical steps" aimed at supporting Syria in implementing the ceasefire agreement, ensuring Syria's security and stability, protecting civilians, and ensuring the extension of state sovereignty and rule of law throughout Syria.
