Kohler Expands Wellness Design Leadership With Launch Of KOHLER Saunas

The refined contemporary structures are built with premium materials, complement a wide range of residential styles and spaces, and are available in small, medium, and large configurations to accommodate individual relaxation or shared wellness experiences.

High-quality refined wood finishes, extra-thick walls and glass, and advanced mineral wool insulation are engineered for optimal heat retention. A powerful freestanding heater, dual thermostats, and aerotherm ventilation ensure consistent warmth, efficiency, and accurate temperatures to dial in sessions with absolute precision. Electronic components comply with respective UL and CSA standards for safety and quality.

A sleek touchscreen allows for easy and comprehensive control of time, temperature, and ambiance, including a sunset lighting system that creates a calming atmosphere. For added comfort, a sauna-safe Obeche wood headrest completes the experience.

The indoor saunas can stand alone as showpieces in a space or be seamlessly integrated into the walls of a renovation project or new build. Indoor saunas are available with a Scandinavian Spruce or Graphite Grey exterior, with Scandinavian Spruce as the interior for both selections.

Outdoor sauna models are built to withstand the elements, featuring a triple insulated waterproof ceiling and dual-pane glass. Outdoor saunas are available with a Douglas Fir or Weathered Grey Spruce exterior, with Scandinavian Spruce as the interior for both selections as well. A lock on the door and control box adds privacy and security.

"The thoughtful design of KOHLER Saunas create beautiful and therapeutic environments that invigorate the senses and promote deep relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation," said Katie Stevens, GM of Kohler Wellness. "Our new sauna category makes it easy for customers to find and purchase the right sauna -- from a trusted brand -- to seamlessly integrate into their lifestyle and the architecture of their home, inside or out."

For over 150 years Kohler has been deeply rooted in making wellness practices more accessible to people. The addition of saunas to Kohler's comprehensive wellness portfolio extends its category leadership into modern contrast therapy practices including the KOHLER x Remedy Place Ice Bath, the KOHLER Anthem+ digital showering system which features an ice shower mode expansion, KOHLER Invigoration Series Steam, and a range of hydrotherapy and aromatherapy, resulting in more options for customers to enjoy rest, recovery, and self-care at home. As a reflection of Kohler's belief in the power of daily rituals to shape a life of balance, energy, and purpose, the KOHLER Saunas launch accompanies a campaign, "Long Live You", to ultimately support long-term vitality.

Register to be alerted with shipments in Fall 2025.

Visit Kohler for more information.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

