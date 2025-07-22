403
Polish coach voices admiration for Chinese players' volleyball discipline
(MENAFN) In an interview with Polish media outlet, Woicki shared his positive impressions after several months of coaching in China, a role he accepted in March upon recommendation from Vital Heynen, head coach of the Chinese men’s national team.
"From day one, I've been impressed by the work ethic here," Woicki said. "Chinese people are taught to work hard from an early age — and under any conditions."
Woicki noted that the players are so committed that sometimes they have to be told to slow down. "You often have to hold them back — they want to push themselves to the absolute limit. I've never seen this level of commitment anywhere else."
Comparing training standards, the 42-year-old said there is a clear difference between China and Europe. "There's a huge gap in training intensity between China and Europe," he said. "And that's exactly why I'm convinced that China will soon break into the world's top 15 — maybe even the top 10."
Woicki added that he has no regrets about his decision to work in China and is optimistic about the team’s future on the world stage.
