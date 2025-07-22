BROAD ARROW TO AUCTION DESIRABLE ASTON MARTIN ZAGATO DBZ CENTENARY COLLECTION IN MONTEREY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGUST 13-14 AUCTION TO FEATURE EXTREMELY RARE ASTON MARTIN DB4 GT ZAGATO CONTINUATION AND DBS GT ZAGATO | JUST 19 PAIRINGS WERE BUILT AND SOLD TOGETHER IN 2019 | THE CARS CELEBRATE OVER SIXTY YEARS OF COLLABORATION BETWEEN ASTON MARTIN AND ZAGATO

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is proud to present an extremely rare Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection at its flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction on August 13-14, 2025.

The partnership between Aston Martin and Zagato spans over 60 years and has resulted in some of the most iconic and collectible cars in motoring history. In 2019, the famous British marque again teamed up with the Milanese styling house to create the DBZ Centenary Collection, celebrating the relationship between the two brands and 100 years of Carrozzeria Zagato.

What emerged from the hallowed Aston Martin Works division at Newport Pagnell, England, was the highly desirable pair of the historic DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and the modern DBS GT Zagato . Sold strictly together, only 19 of each were built and they sold out instantly with a price tag of £6.1 million ($8.1 million), ensuring any future sale would be a very special occasion.

“The Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center auction has quickly become a fixture of Monterey Car Week, and what better way to kick it off than with one of the rarest collector car duos of modern times,” says Alexander Keck, Car Specialist with Broad Arrow Auctions .“The Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection combines yesteryear with today in a way that is unprecedented in the motoring world, and we are extremely excited to be able to offer this rare pairing to the international car collecting community.”

Aston Martin began production of its DB4 GT Zagato Continuation series in 2017, each example an impeccable recreation of the original 1960s model that was built to take on Ferrari on the racetrack. The modern DB4 GT Zagato elevates this masterpiece of design, with subtle updates to enhance the ownership experience.

Chassis no. DB4/GT/0239/L exemplifies craftsmanship and design and features an original Vehicle Identification Number that justifies the continuation moniker that dates it as a 1963 example. Finished in stunning Caribbean Pearl, its interior is upholstered in opulent Obsidian Black and Connolly Blue leather with sumptuous blue carpeting.

This exquisite example of continuation excellence took 4,500 hours to build, with craftspeople employing traditional methods. With only 62 test and delivery miles on the clock, it features period-correct Smiths gauges, a black crinkle finished dashboard and a wood-rimmed steering wheel. The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation is offered with a Florida title.

Sympathetic modern engineering and performance enhancements include carbon fiber seats, while the engine displacement has been increased from the original 3.7-liter straight-six to 4.7-liters, with 390hp at 6,000rpm, a rise in power of 76hp. The competition-specification four-speed gearbox is non-synchronized, the suspension is heim-jointed, and the beautiful silver Borrani wire wheels add an extra element of elegant jewelry to the overall design.

Equally stunning is the other half of this incredible set, the 2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato , also finished in Caribbean Blue. Enhancing Marek Reichman's styling of the DBS Superleggera was never going to be easy, but with the DBS GT, Zagato showed exactly what has made it one of the world's most respected design houses for over a century. The 'double-bubble' roof, created to allow space for the driver to comfortably wear a racing helmet, is a signature piece of Zagato design. Constructed from carbon fiber to match the rest of the bodywork, the roof extends to the beautiful and aerodynamically designed tail, while the 'double-bubble' styling can also be seen in the sculpted hood. The signature Aston Martin grille is another focal point of the design, with individual pieces of carbon fiber that move to adjust airflow, further defining the DBS GT Zagato as an instantly recognizable and desirable model.

Aston Martin's engineers have elevated the performance and status of the DBS Superleggera to another level. The power of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 has been increased to 760hp with 900Nm of torque, all pushed through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The interior features opulent Dark Knight monotone leather with embossed Zagato headrest logos. In a first for Aston Martin, many of the trim elements utilize 3D-printed carbon and metal finishes. This includes the famous silver 3D-printed trim inlay that was a £25,000 ($33,000) option on the car.

“With an estimate of $3,500,000 - $4,500,000, the DBZ Centenary Collection set provides an unprecedented opportunity to acquire two iconic models that hold a remarkable place in motoring history,” adds Keck. “The DB4 GT Zagato is a genuine icon of the 1960s, a timeless masterpiece of design that is worthy of any international collection. Add to that Zagato's modern approach in the DBS GT Zagato and you have two of the most desirable automobiles on the market today, celebrating two of the world's finest motoring brands in a truly exceptional way.”

The Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection duo is expected to be a major highlight when Broad Arrow returns to The Monterey Jet Center in California for its fourth annual flagship sale on August 13-14. Held in conjunction with Motorlux at the start of Monterey Car Week, this prestigious auction will feature more than 170 desirable collector cars across all categories of the market, set to cross Broad Arrow's signature Monterey auction runway. Broad Arrow's 2024 Monterey Jet Center Auction totaled $71.5 million with an 85 percent sell-through rate, led by the 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion at $7,045,000.

Collectors interested in registering to bid at the Monterey Jet Center Auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist at +1 313 312 0780. Additional information on all lots is available at broadarrowauctions.com. The complete digital catalog will be available in the coming week.

Members of the media on official assignment are invited to apply for media credentials for The Monterey Jet Center Auction by writing to ... .

The extremely rare Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection pairing to be offered at Broad Arrow's Monterey Jet Center Auction on August 13-14, 2025 DB4 GT Zagato Continuation to be offered from the DBZ Centenary Collection pairing at Broad Arrow's Monterey Jet Center Auction

