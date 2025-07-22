Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Press Secretary states US revoked WSJ press pool credential

White House Press Secretary states US revoked WSJ press pool credential


2025-07-22 09:40:36
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has barred The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) from joining the press pool for President Trump's upcoming trip to Scotland, according to U.S. media reports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the decision on Monday, saying it was in response to the Journal’s recent article about a 2003 letter allegedly sent by Trump to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Leavitt labeled the outlet’s reporting as “fake and defamatory,” and said the publication would be excluded from the group of 13 media organizations selected to accompany the president on his travel delegation.

She added, “As the appeals court confirmed, no news outlet — including the Wall Street Journal — has guaranteed special access to the president, Air Force One, or the Oval Office.”

The WSJ had recently published claims that Epstein received a birthday letter in 2003 bearing Trump’s signature. Trump has denied any connection with Epstein, dismissed the story as false, and has launched lawsuits against Rupert Murdoch, News Corp, Dow Jones, and two WSJ journalists.

