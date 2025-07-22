Intel Selects Laplink As PC Migration Partner To Power Windows 11 Transition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Free PCmover Express now available in 22 languages for easy upgrade process with new Intel-based Windows 11 PCs

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Microsoft's support for Windows 10 draws to a close on October 14, 2025, millions of users worldwide must migrate to new hardware-many for the first time in several years. To ease that transition, Intel Corporation has selected Laplink Software, Inc. as its official global PC migration partner, licensing a special edition of Laplink's industry-leading PCmover for free distribution.

The result: a seamless, no-cost data migration solution now available worldwide for anyone upgrading to a PC using an Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor running Windows 11 Home or Pro.

“Intel's mission is to simplify the PC experience,” said Dennis Luo, Senior Director and GM, Client Software Ecosystem at Intel Corporation.“By selecting Laplink, we're helping users upgrade to powerful, modern Intel-based devices without the stress of losing files or reconfiguring everything from scratch.”

Laplink's PCmover Express Intel® Special Edition enables fast, secure transfers of files, folders, user profiles, and system settings from an old Windows 10 PC to a new Windows 11 device. It supports 22 languages and includes free 24/7 assistance via phone, chat, or email.

Intel is supporting this global rollout with in-store retail presence and training as well as co-marketing activities across retail and OEM partners.

NOT ELIGIBLE FOR THE FREE OFFER? THERE ARE STILL OPTIONS.

Users who aren't upgrading to an eligible Intel-based Windows 11 device can still benefit from PCmover's flexibility.

. PCmover Express is available for purchase without restrictions for those who only need to transfer files and settings.

. PCmover Professional, offered at a discounted price through this campaign, allows users to migrate not only data, but also installed applications.

These tools are available at major retailers and OEM channels globally.

“We're proud that Intel selected Laplink as its official global PC migration partner,” said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping users move forward with confidence-without needing to be a tech expert.”

LAPLINK: A PROVEN INDUSTRY PARTNER

Laplink is no stranger to high-profile collaborations.

. Microsoft officially endorsed and licensed PCmover during the transitions from Windows XP and Windows 7.

. Laplink's software is the only PC migration solution offered by all major PC manufacturers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, and others.

. PCmover is the top-selling data migration software worldwide and the only software of its kind available through leading retailers.

. Laplink has been trusted by millions of consumers, SMBs, and enterprises for more than 40 years.

For larger organizations, Laplink offers PCmover Enterprise, delivering automation, policy control, and application migration to reduce IT labor costs by over $300 per PC deployed-a critical savings opportunity as IT departments face large-scale hardware refreshes.

PCmover Express Intel® Special Edition is available for free download now: .

ABOUT LAPLINK SOFTWARE, INC.

For over 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

ABOUT INTEL

Intel® is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, Intel® continuously works to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge, and every kind of computing device, Intel® unleashes the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to intel and intel.

Madeline Knapp

Intero Digital

...

