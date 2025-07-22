Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Britain to freeze assets, impose entry ban on smugglers


2025-07-22 09:32:08
(MENAFN) The UK will begin freezing assets and banning entry for individuals involved in facilitating illegal small-boat crossings across the English Channel, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Tuesday.

The new sanctions, effective Wednesday, target those operating smuggling networks that bring migrants into Britain from continental Europe. Officials say the route has become a hotspot for unauthorized migration and organized crime.

“This marks the world’s first sanctions regime specifically targeting people smuggling gangs and those aiding irregular migration,” Lammy said. The measures are part of a legal framework introduced in January, allowing for financial and travel restrictions on offenders.

The policy comes amid growing public concern over rising migrant arrivals and reports of violent crimes, including allegations of sexual assaults linked to asylum seekers. Protests have erupted across the country, demanding tighter rules at migrant housing facilities and more transparency regarding criminal records.

According to the Home Office, nearly 20,000 people entered the UK via small boats in the first six months of 2025 — a 50% jump from last year and 75% higher than in 2023.

Earlier this month, the UK and Germany agreed to enhance cooperation on migration. Germany committed to criminalizing the storage of boats and engines used for Channel crossings, while both countries pledged to share intelligence and coordinate actions against smuggling operations. A separate agreement with France allows the UK to return small-boat migrants in exchange for legally accepting an equal number of vetted asylum seekers.

In May, Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed sweeping immigration reforms, including tougher English requirements, higher visa income thresholds, and extended settlement periods. However, those reforms are still awaiting parliamentary approval.

