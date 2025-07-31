Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesia, Somalia Forge Stronger Bilateral Collaboration

Indonesia, Somalia Forge Stronger Bilateral Collaboration


2025-07-31 09:12:41
(MENAFN) In a high-level meeting held Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali agreed to boost bilateral collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, agriculture, maritime affairs, and education.

"Indonesia-Somalia partnership is increasingly relevant in advancing a just and inclusive world order amid today's global geopolitical dynamics," Sugiono stated.

Sugiono emphasized Indonesia’s continued support for Somalia through technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives. These efforts span key areas such as fisheries, agriculture, health, and meat processing. He also noted Indonesia’s role in helping establish an intensive care unit at the University of East Africa Hospital in Bosaso.

On the education front, Indonesia urged Somali students to apply for a variety of scholarships offered by the country. It also encouraged participation in diplomatic training programs aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations.

Sugiono further pointed to economic cooperation as a promising avenue for future growth between the two nations.

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109868383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search