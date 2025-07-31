403
Indonesia, Somalia Forge Stronger Bilateral Collaboration
(MENAFN) In a high-level meeting held Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali agreed to boost bilateral collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, agriculture, maritime affairs, and education.
"Indonesia-Somalia partnership is increasingly relevant in advancing a just and inclusive world order amid today's global geopolitical dynamics," Sugiono stated.
Sugiono emphasized Indonesia’s continued support for Somalia through technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives. These efforts span key areas such as fisheries, agriculture, health, and meat processing. He also noted Indonesia’s role in helping establish an intensive care unit at the University of East Africa Hospital in Bosaso.
On the education front, Indonesia urged Somali students to apply for a variety of scholarships offered by the country. It also encouraged participation in diplomatic training programs aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations.
Sugiono further pointed to economic cooperation as a promising avenue for future growth between the two nations.
