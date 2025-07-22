403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Naval Training Ship Docks in Equatorial Guinea
(MENAFN) The Russian naval training ship Smolny has made port in Equatorial Guinea for its second official visit, according to African Initiative, which reported the arrival on Sunday.
The vessel, part of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, was welcomed in the capital city of Malabo by high-ranking Equatorial Guinean Navy officials, Russian Ambassador Karen Chalyan, and embassy personnel.
This year’s mission marks a departure from prior deployments, as the Smolny’s journey begins in Equatorial Guinea and will continue with port calls in South Africa, Tanzania, São Tomé and Príncipe, the Republic of the Congo, and Vietnam. The tour is expected to conclude in Vladivostok, Russia, by late September.
Onboard are approximately 400 personnel, including 200 naval cadets participating in practical sea-based training. During the vessel’s stop in Malabo, the cadets are scheduled to join both military and cultural activities—ranging from a parade and a friendly football match to engagements with members of the local Russian community.
As part of the diplomatic program, Smolny’s commander conducted an official tour for senior naval representatives from Malabo. The visit included key areas of the ship such as the living quarters—currently housing 15 Tanzanian cadets studying at Russian naval academies—the command bridge, and a medical wing featuring a surgery room and a dental clinic.
This port visit follows Smolny’s 2024 tour of several African nations, including Cameroon, Benin, the Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Namibia, and Angola.
Russia has been increasingly active in African maritime affairs, deploying naval assets as part of a broader strategy to expand military partnerships and regional influence.
In October, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov visited Bizerte, Tunisia, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of a Russian squadron’s historical presence there. Earlier, in June, the Slava-class guided missile cruiser Varyag and Udaloy-class frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov docked at a Libyan naval base to enhance bilateral naval cooperation and coordination efforts.
The vessel, part of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, was welcomed in the capital city of Malabo by high-ranking Equatorial Guinean Navy officials, Russian Ambassador Karen Chalyan, and embassy personnel.
This year’s mission marks a departure from prior deployments, as the Smolny’s journey begins in Equatorial Guinea and will continue with port calls in South Africa, Tanzania, São Tomé and Príncipe, the Republic of the Congo, and Vietnam. The tour is expected to conclude in Vladivostok, Russia, by late September.
Onboard are approximately 400 personnel, including 200 naval cadets participating in practical sea-based training. During the vessel’s stop in Malabo, the cadets are scheduled to join both military and cultural activities—ranging from a parade and a friendly football match to engagements with members of the local Russian community.
As part of the diplomatic program, Smolny’s commander conducted an official tour for senior naval representatives from Malabo. The visit included key areas of the ship such as the living quarters—currently housing 15 Tanzanian cadets studying at Russian naval academies—the command bridge, and a medical wing featuring a surgery room and a dental clinic.
This port visit follows Smolny’s 2024 tour of several African nations, including Cameroon, Benin, the Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Namibia, and Angola.
Russia has been increasingly active in African maritime affairs, deploying naval assets as part of a broader strategy to expand military partnerships and regional influence.
In October, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov visited Bizerte, Tunisia, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of a Russian squadron’s historical presence there. Earlier, in June, the Slava-class guided missile cruiser Varyag and Udaloy-class frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov docked at a Libyan naval base to enhance bilateral naval cooperation and coordination efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment