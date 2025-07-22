Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Increases Number Of Int'l Dual Degree Programs In Higher Education - Decree

2025-07-22 09:07:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The number of international dual diploma programs implemented in the field of higher education in Azerbaijan has been increased, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the number of international dual diploma programs implemented in the field of higher education has been increased from six to eight under the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," and their implementation will be ensured until 2030.

Financing of existing and newly implemented international dual diploma programs will be provided at the expense of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers will approve within four months the order of selection of foreign partner higher education institutions, educational programs on specialties and levels of education, on which international double degree programs will be implemented, and will inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

